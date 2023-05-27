Theatre 40 to Present DORIS & IVY IN THE HOME, ONE MOMENT OF FREEDOM, and More in 2023-2024 Season

Theatre 40, the professional non-profit theatre company of Beverly Hills, is roaring back with a season of eight plays.

July 20- August 23, 2023.

Doris & Ivy in the Home

Written by Norm Foster

Directed by Warren Davis

Retired prison guard Doris Mooney has just moved to Paradise Village, a retirement home in Canmore, Alberta. She quickly befriends Ivy Hoffbauer, a former world champion skier who's taken aback by Doris' brash cheerfulness. Rounding out the trio is dapper Arthur Beech, who has designs on Ivy. Love, gossip, and sex behind the compost heap, this is Foster at his hilarious best.



Running in repertory with:

July 27- August 27

One Moment of Freedom

Written by Marion J. Zola

Directed by Linda Alznauer

The little-known story of Bet, a courageous enslaved woman who sued her enslaver in court in 1780 for the basic human right to be free, ultimately leading to the abolition of slavery in Massachusetts.



September 21- October 22.

Towards Zero

Written by Agatha Christie.

When a house party gathers at Gull's Point, the seaside home of Lady Tressilian, Neville Strange finds himself caught between his old wife Audrey and his new flame Kay. A nail-biting thriller, the play probes the psychology of jealousy in the shadow of a savage and brutal murder. A carefully unpeeled investigation before our eyes brings the story to a pointed ending.



November 16- December 17

The Half-Light

Written by Monica Wood

A chance encounter presents a tantalizing question for a college secretary: Can anyone be trained to see the dead? Her dogged pursuit of an answer leads to a far more earthbound challenge when a colleague is felled by grief.



January 18- February 18, 2024

Strangers on a Train

Written by Craig Warner

Two young men meet on a train; one an ambitious architect, the other a playboy with a taste for danger. As the train takes them to their destination, the two travelers speculate on what would it be like to commit the perfect murder. With a Private Investigator on their case, little do they know that their lives will soon become fatally linked forever.



March 21- April 25.

A surprise.

We can't reveal this one just yet. It will be a comedy by George Brant.



Running in repertory with:



March 28- April 30.

Power and Light

Written by John Strysik

About the tangled relationship of Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla and how these two amazing but flawed geniuses created our modern electrical world.

May 23- June 23.



The Explorers Club

Written by Neil Benjamin

London, 1879. the prestigious Explorers Club faces the worst crisis in their history: their acting president wants to admit a woman, and their bartender is terrible. True, the female candidate is brilliant, beautiful, and has discovered a legendary Lost City, but the decision to let in a woman could shake the very foundation of the British empire, and how do you make such a decision without a decent drink? Grab your safety goggles for some very mad science involving deadly cobras, irate Irishmen and the occasional airship.

Tickets are $35 for each show. For a limited time, a subscription for the entire season can be had for $200 (a savings of $80).

Theatre Forty presents its shows at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School at 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, ca 90212. Ample free underground parking beneath the venue can be accessed via the driveway at the intersection of Moreno Drive and Durant Drive.

Tickets can be purchased by going to Click Here or by calling (323) 364-0535.