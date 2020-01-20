Theatre 40 Presents Musical Matinee

Join us for ninety minutes of musical theatre Heaven as the great vocal talents of the performing artists of Theatre 40 sing the great songs of musical theatre. If you love musical theatre, this is the show for you.

Directed by Gail Johnston. Musical director: Carol Weiss. Presented by Theatre 40.

Theatre 40 is the professional theatre of Beverly Hills.

Theatre 40 Musical Matinee. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. All seats $25. At Theatre 40, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. This is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. There is ample free parking beneath the venue. Enter the parking area from the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Phone: (310) 364-3606. Website: http://theatre40.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You