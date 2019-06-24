Theatre 40 Announces World Premiere By Leda Siskind THE SURVEILLANCE TRILOGY

Theatre 40 is proud to announce their fall World Premiere production by Leda Siskind, THE SURVEILLANCE TRILOGY. This is the 2nd show in the 2019/20 Series at Theatre 40, and also the 2nd play by Siskind, who's acclaimed production of All My Distances Are Far also premiered at Theatre 40 and is now published by Steel Spring Stage Rights. The show will premiere September 19, 2019. Casting for The Surveillance Trilogy will begin shortly after they announce the Director. The production is produced by David Hunt Stafford.

In 1953 Los Angeles, a couple returns home to discover they are being spied upon by government informants. 2017 Havana, a doctor and his patient grapple with the debilitating effects of espionage that have nearly shuttered the U.S. Embassy. 2019 Encino, a screenwriter discovers her Artificial Intelligence assistant is listening in with an agenda all its own. This play reveals the past and present ways our relationships, our electronic devices, and our very lives can be spied upon - and turned against us.

As a playwright, director, and professional actor, with credits on Broadway, off-Broadway, and Los Angeles theatre. All My Distances Are Far, a full-length play about troubled teens, was produced at Theatre 40 and is now published by Steele Spring Stage Rights.

Theatre 40 audiences will remember Leda as Willa Mae in the wacky comedy A Bad Year for Tomatoes and as Edith in the American premiere of the Israeli drama Two Sisters. Other Theatre 40 performances include Night Watch and Kin, as well as the Odyssey Theatre's production of Kvetch. She has appeared on Broadway with Derek Jacobi in The Suicide and Off-Broadway in such varied productions as Hamlet, Under Milkwood, and the one-woman show of Why I Live At the P.O. The Liar's Punishment, her one-act play, was chosen by The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness for a benefit performance at the Pierson Playhouse and at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Leda holds a BFA from Cal Arts, an MFA from UCR, and is a proud member of Equity and the Dramatists Guild.

The Surveillance Trilogy will open September 19 - October 13, 2019, at Theatre 40. Located in the Reuben Cordova Theatre on the campus of Beverly Hills High School, 241 South Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA. 90212. Performances will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday 8PM and Sunday 2PM. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 1st. General admission: $35.00. Tickets and information at: www.theatre40.orgor call (310) 364-0535





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You