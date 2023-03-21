Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre 360 Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEB, March 31

CHARLOTTE'S WEB is the heart-warming story of a remarkable spider, Charlotte, and an adorable piglet named Wilbur.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Bring the whole family to see this classic tale of friendship! All your barnyard favorites -adorable Wilbur, wise Charlotte, sassy Templeton, and the Goose, Goose, Goose - come to life in this charming and humorous adaptation by Joseph Robinette.

CHARLOTTE'S WEB is the heart-warming story of a remarkable spider, Charlotte, and an adorable piglet named Wilbur. This classic tale by E.B. White celebrates true friendships and the power of coming together - whether you swim, fly, or walk! Don't miss the adventures these TERRIFIC characters take us on as they rally to save one of their own.

Co-Directed by Christa Backstrom and Kristina Miller-Weston. Produced by Devon Yates. Produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

Pre-sale tickets sold online only. Box Office will open 30 mins before show and will stay open until 15 mins after curtain. Buy tickets online at www.theatre360.org .

To learn more about Theatre 360, its classes or productions, please visit www.theatre360.org.




