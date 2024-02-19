The World Premiere of OPHELIA by Stefan Marks to Open at The Odyssey Theatre in April

Playwright Stefan Marks will direct the world premiere of his new play “Ophelia” as a visiting production at The Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles. “Ophelia” is an existential dramedy dealing with time-shifting, finding one’s destiny and the quest to fix a “broken life.” The play opens April 12th and runs Thursday -Saturday nights at 8pm through May 18th. Tickets on sale:

Award winning playwright Stefan Marks has created a story of tragedy, love, dementia, beat poets, strippers, blood spatter, time jumps, doppelgängers, saying goodbye and ultimately appreciating those who came before us.

Those who don’t remember their mistakes are perhaps destined to repeat them.

THE CAST: Deborah Geffner as “MOM”, Tatum Langton as “HER”, Stefan Marks as “SON”.

Understudy for “HER” – Amy Braddock

THE PRODUCTION TEAM: Produced by: Null Set Productions; Writer/Director: Stefan Marks; Technical Director/Lighting Design: Mark Svastics; Set Design: Stefan Marks & Mark Svastics; Stage Manager: Bobby Pearsons; Tech Op: Stephen Epstein; Costume Design: Paula Higgins; Publicist: Sandra Kuker PR • Sandra Kuker-Franco; Social Media: Mia Christou; Web Design: Matt Kaminsky; Casting Assistants: Matt Kaminsky & Keith Middleton; Poster Design: Ethan Kaminsky • Kaminsky Productions; Stage Crew: Mark Svastics, Bobby Pearsons, Matt Kaminsky, Steve Epstein.

OPHELIA will play at The Odyssey Theatre – 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd - West Los Angeles, CA 90025 from April 12 – May 18, 2024. Performance schedule is Thursday, Friday and Saturday 8PM and Saturday 3:00PM (April 27, May 4, 11 & 18) Tickets will be $45. (Golden Front & Center-Assigned Seating), $35. (Black Section-Assigned Seating).

Run time: 95 minutes and will be performed without intermission.

DEBORAH GEFFNER (AEA) – “MOM”

Deborah is an actress, writer, director, filmmaker, animal-lover, and mom. Her claim to fame is that Bob Fosse picked her out of the Broadway production of A Chorus Line and cast her as Victoria in his film All That Jazz. Her other roles range from the boy in The Caucasian Chalk Circle at Carnegie Mellon when she was 5, to hookers, nurses, lawyers, demented fairies, cult leaders, mayors, crisis counselors and of course moms - crazy and otherwise - with a side of moms-on-the-phone (Andrew Garfield’s in Under The Silver Lake, and President Obama’s grandmother in Southside With You). She was recently seen on American Horror Story andThe Morning Show reading Jennifer Aniston the riot act. Movies include Star 80, Exterminator 2 and the upcoming Maxxine, where she plays the scariest role of all - casting director. Her favorite “son” is Stefan, whom she cast in her award-winning short, Guitar Lessons. She is over the moon delighted to be working with him again. Love to her beautiful, real-life daughters, Jesse and Savannah Holcomb.

TATUM LANGTON – “HER”

Tatum is an actress, writer, and producer. You may have seen her recently on Impeachment: American Crime Story across Edie Falco. Tatum also stays busy in the indie film world, with several projects currently in the works. Her favorite role and accomplishment, thus far, has been her one-woman show, Redeem(her): How I Screwed Up My Perfect Mormon Life, which she's performed in Edinburgh, New York, Los Angeles, and her home state of Utah. Redeem(her) has received 5 stars and rave reviews, a writing award for Best Drama, and was featured on BBC 4 Radio. Performing Redeem(her), where she portrays 18 different characters, has set her up for success in portraying “Her” in Ophelia. She is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be on stage with Stefan and Deborah to tell this magical story. She would like to thank her husband, Spencer, for being by her side through the light and the dark.

STEFAN MARKS – “SON” – (Playwright/Director)

Stefan sometimes acts in his own plays, including The Mirror at The Two Roads Theatre and The Tourniquet, The Singing Skeleton, Space, Middle8 & Hello (LA Ovation Awards for Lead Actor/Playwriting) at The Stella Adler Theatre. TV/Film acting credits include: Velvet Buzzsaw, Bosch: Legacy, Criminal Minds, Matador & Red Leaf Complex. As a playwright his other plays include: Baseball, White Whine with Roman Blanco, Sitcom the play, T4P - What the Hell Happened?, The Good Year and Lucy & The Wolf. Stefan is a happy voice over/commercial actor at CESD and is also a proud member of the LA based rock group, THE FOUR POSTMEN. He would like to thank Deborah for casting him many moons ago and fostering such a wonderful friendship. Special thanks to the “law firm” of: Marco, EP, RW, Paula & Pearsons. Lastly, he would like to thank his family and all his amazing friends for their love and/or support - many of whom assisted on this play, big time!