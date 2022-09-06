The Wallis to Present an Evening With Pulitzer Prize Winner Anthony Doerr, Moderated by David Ulin

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Writers Bloc will present AN EVENING WITH ANTHONY DOERR, featuring the Pulitzer Prize-winning author (All the Light We Cannot See) discussing his recent book, Cloud Cuckoo Land, named as a Best Book of the Year by many critics and as a finalist for the 2021 National Book Award, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. Doerr's books are considered to be among the great achievements in American literature in the past many decades. Cloud Cuckoo Land takes readers to the near future from the past and the present, with unforgettable characters. Each ticket includes a signed paperback copy of Cloud Cuckoo Land.

Doerr is also the author of the story collections The Shell Collector and Memory Wall, the memoir Four Seasons in Rome, and the novel About Grace. His short stories and essays have won five O. Henry Prizes, and his work has been translated into over 40 different languages and won numerous prestigious awards.

The evening is moderated by David Ulin, former book critic for the Los Angeles Times, who writes frequently for the Times on arts, culture, and life in California. He is the author of many books, including Sidewalking: Coming to Terms with Los Angeles, The Lost Art of Reading: Why Books Matter in a Distracted Time, and others. He is the editor of several anthologies, including the award-winning Writing Los Angeles: A Literary Anthology.

The Wallis's partnership with Writers Bloc, dating back to 2014, features a series of conversations that provide deeper insight into the literary process.

Tickets ($52 premium seating plus a paperback copy of Cloud Cuckoo Land; $42 general seating plus book) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season. TheWallis.org/WritersBloc

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety. Policies are subject to change.

About Anthony Doerr

Anthony Doerr is the author of the story collections The Shell Collector and Memory Wall, the memoir Four Seasons in Rome, and the novels About Grace, All the Light We Cannot See, which was awarded the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for fiction and the 2015 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, and Cloud Cuckoo Land, which was a finalist for the 2021 National Book Award and Novel of the Year in the British Book Awards. Doerr's short stories and essays have won five O. Henry Prizes and been anthologized in The Best American Short Stories, New American Stories, The Best American Essays, The Scribner Anthology of Contemporary Fiction, and many other places. His work has been translated into over forty different languages and won the Barnes & Noble Discover Prize, the Rome Prize, the New York Public Library's Young Lions Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, an NEA Fellowship, an Alex Award from the American Library Association, the National Magazine Award for Fiction, four Pushcart Prizes, three Pacific Northwest Book Awards, five Ohioana Book Awards, the 2010 Story Prize, which is considered the most prestigious prize in the U.S. for a collection of short stories, and the Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award. All the Light We Cannot See was a #1 New York Times bestseller, remained on the New York Times Bestseller List for over 200 weeks, and is being adapted as a limited series by Netflix. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Doerr lives in Boise, Idaho with his wife and two sons. Though he is often asked, as far as he knows he is not related to the late writer Harriet Doerr.

About Writers Bloc

For 26 years, Writers Bloc has been fostering the significance and importance of literature as an art form as well as enhancing the public knowledge and awareness of contemporary writers and thinkers who have made a significant impact on the cultural and literary landscape.

About Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and international artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 350 theater, dance, music, film, cabaret, conversation, and family entertainment programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Hailed as "au courant" (LaLa Magazine), The Wallis was lauded by Culture Vulture, which proclaims, "If you love expecting the unexpected in the performing arts, you have to love The Wallis." Its programming has been nominated for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is led by Chairman of the Board Michael Nemeroff and Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Rachel Fine.