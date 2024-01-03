The Wallis Selects 2023/2024 Recipient For Grauman Fellowship

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the leading arts and cultural center in Beverly Hills, has named violinist Kendra Sobania as the distinguished recipient of The Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music.

The fellowship program grants $15,000 to advance the career of an exceptionally talented emerging classical pianist or strings musician based in Los Angeles. Now in its second year, the program was established by the generosity of performing arts philanthropist Peggy Parker Grauman and her late husband Walter Grauman. It is the first fellowship program at The Wallis and the first of its kind in Los Angeles County, embedded within GRoW @ The Wallis; an umbrella for the robust mix of education and outreach programs at the performing arts center.

The program supports the Fellow during the transition from formal education and training to the professional music world. In addition to the $15,000 award, the Fellow receives mentorship from The Wallis, including live performance opportunities, guidance related to successful auditioning, and the chance to meet with and learn from world-class artists. The named individual will gain an insider's perspective on the programming of classical music, the selection of artists, the marketing of shows, and the crucial significance of philanthropic backing. The Fellow will receive assistance in crafting a community-based outreach project, aimed at fostering recognition and admiration for classical music within Los Angeles County. This backing might encompass mentorship, administrative aid and financial resources for the project, in addition to the Fellowship grant.

“The Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music not only recognizes outstanding talent like Kendra, but offers an opportunity for emerging musicians in Los Angeles to further excel in their careers,” said Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis, Robert van Leer. “Because of Peggy and Walter Grauman's generosity, The Wallis is able to provide mentorship, performance, and community engagement opportunities for local artists, fostering the growth of classical music for generations to come. With that, we extend a heartfelt welcome to the talented Kendra Sobania, now part of The Wallis Family. We are excited to support Kendra as she grows and contributes her skillful expertise to the rich musical tapestry of our community.”

Originally from Minnesota, Kendra Sobania began playing the violin at the age of five. She received her Undergraduate Degree from Eastman School of Music in New York, studying under Renée Jolles, and earned her Masters Degree in Violin Performance, studying under Lina Bahn at the University of Southern California (USC). Sobania taught solo and chamber music at Interlochen Center for the Arts, and worked with college students as a Teaching Assistant at USC. As a performer, she has played across the country and abroad, making her Carnegie Hall debut in 2021. Dedicated to music education, she has led numerous educational-outreach performances throughout South Korea, Minnesota, and New York. As a fluent Korean speaker, Sobania has toured the United States performing chamber music as part of a team of musicians dedicated to bringing classical music to Korean communities. In the present day, she enjoys performing with the Pacific Symphony and sharing her love for music with learners of all ages, maintaining a large private studio in the Los Angeles Area.

To learn more about The Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music, please visit thewallis.org/Grauman.