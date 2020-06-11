The Wallis Receives NEA Grant In Support of Dance Programming

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) that will help support Dance @ The Wallis programming in the upcoming 2020/2021 Season.

NEA Chairman Mary Anne Carter approved more than $84 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020. The Wallis' is one of 1015 grants nationwide that the agency has approved in this category. This marks the third grant The Wallis has received in its very short history from the NEA in support of Dance @ The Wallis.

"The Wallis is very grateful for this generous grant from the National Endowment for the Arts," says Rachel Fine, The Wallis' Executive Director and CEO. "The NEA's continued support and recognition of our dance programs is a testament to their exceptional artistic quality as well as the significant impact they have on a broad and diverse cross-section of our community."

Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, states, "These awards demonstrate the resilience of the arts in America, showcasing not only the creativity of their arts projects but the organizations' agility in the face of a national health crisis. We celebrate organizations like The Wallis for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times."

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Photo Credit: Brandon Wise

