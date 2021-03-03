The Verdi Chorus Presents The Fox Singers in AMORE DELLA VITA

The Verdi Chorus launches its 38th season with The Fox Singers in Amore della Vita, Love of Life Italian Style presented by The Verdi Chorus and the Sahm Family Foundation. This musical soirée is the second offering of the new online series called VERDI CHORUS PRESENTS led by Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, following last November's wildly successful Amor y Odio . The Fox Singers comprise the professional ensemble of The Verdi Chorus, which is the only choral group in Southern California that focuses primarily on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus.

Amore della Vita, Love of Life Italian Style embraces the lush world of Italian art songs, as well as Neapolitan favorites, and will premiere online Sunday, April 11. Future VERDI CHORUS PRESENTS concerts featuring The Fox Singers will include an evening dedicated to American song later this year. These online events will be available on The Verdi Chorus website at https://www.verdichorus.org

The Fox Singers demonstrate the mission of The Verdi Chorus to provide performance opportunities to young professional singers, and these highly promising singers, named in memory of long-time Chorus and Board member Walter Fox, not only serve as section leaders and rehearsal coaches for The Verdi Chorus, but also have opportunities to perform as featured singers in performances, and perform on occasion independently of the full Chorus. The Fox Singers featured in Amore della Vita are: sopranos Tiffany Ho, Megan Lindsey McDonald and Sarah Salazar; mezzo-soprano Ariana Stultz; and tenors Elias Berezin and Joseph Gárate.

The Fox Singers have been presented at several venues in Southern California including the Annenberg Beach House, The Broad Stage, the Huntington Library, and the Nixon Library.

Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum says, "I am so excited for this upcoming concert, which will showcase even more of our exceptional Fox Singers to our ever growing audience. Love of life seems to fit our time right now as we go through the continual challenges rising up to meet us day after day. I am hoping this latest offering from the Fox Singers will offer a way for all of us to look back to what is truly important. Once again, we are not charging a viewing fee for this online concert, but are asking instead that our audiences consider a personal donation to our recently established 'Artist Relief Fund.' Details are on the Verdi Chorus website, and funds received will be sent exclusively to our wonderful and highly talented musicians."