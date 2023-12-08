The Vagrancy Announces Leadership Transition And New Associate Artistic Director Charlotte Gulezian

The Vagrancy, a critically acclaimed and award-winning theatre company with chapters in Los Angeles and Michigan, is pleased to announce an artistic leadership transition. After a year of passionate service, Dean Grosbard, current Associate Artistic Director, will be stepping down from his role.

Effective December 5th, Charlotte Gulezian will assume the position of Associate Artistic Director and helm the Los Angeles chapter alongside Artistic Director and Co-Founder Caitlin Hart. Charlotte brings of wealth of expertise to guide The Vagrancy into its next chapter of growth.

The Vagrancy expresses deep gratitude for Grosbard's invaluable contributions to The Vagrancy, including supporting the return to in-person programming and passionate work with the company's ensemble. They also look forward to a seamless transition under the leadership of Gulezian.

Gulezian began working in theatre in L.A. in 2005, helming "The Reindeer Monologues" as a benefit for Project Angel Food, and directed several plays for Athena Theatre, including Proof by David Auburn and A Lie of the Mind by Sam Shepherd. She studied film and theatre in San Francisco and India before returning for her MFA at USC. Since graduating she has been a fixture in the LA theatre community in beloved productions, such as Stupid f-ing Bird at Boston Court, and Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner's reimagining of Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. She went on to win accolades for her performance in Hit the Wall at the LA LGBT Center, followed by the Vagrancy honoring her with a nomination for the 'Duende Distinction' for her portrayal of May in Fool for Love. Charlotte has produced the LA LGBT center's Fringe venue from 2016-2018, independently produced over a dozen plays and films in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin, TX.

"Vital, contemporary theatre is theatre that subverts. In an era of shutdowns, strikes, racial reckoning and a follow spot on our actions, it is necessary to change everything about the way we make our art, fearlessly and without looking back", Gulezian exclaims. "I don't think I've failed enough at this; I don't think I have risked enough as a story-teller. The moments of great growth I've had have all been creating something wholly its own out of what is burgeoning right NOW, not what people liked yesterday. I have always been a Vagrant, even before I met them. I promise to fail beautifully and never look back."

Artistic Director Caitlin Hart states, "Charlotte and I have been in orbit for a decade and I've long admired her artistic prowess and ability to channel 'duende' in her work. We were finally able to collaborate virtually in 2021 on a complex new piece that fueled our creativity and showcased our adaptability while working together in the virtual realm. I love collaborating with Charlotte and am honored she is coming on board as Associate Artistic Director of The Vagrancy. I eagerly anticipate the projects and artistic endeavors that will unfold under her guidance, and I'm thrilled to embark on this exciting journey together."

THE VAGRANCY is a bold, Los Angeles-based theatre company that creates visceral work that seeks to touch the human spirit and embraces the concept of duende. Caitlin Hart, Founder & Artistic Director; Charlotte Gulezian, Associate Artistic Director; Katherine Vondy, Writer's Group Moderator; Jessie Lee Mills, Director's Group Moderator; Arthur Keng, Schuyler Girion, Allison Andreas, Danielle Gonzales, Michal Sinnott, Karina Wolfe, Arthur Keng, Andrew Walke, Nicky Romaniello, Cathy Diane Tomlin, Creative Partners. -30-