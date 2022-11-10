The Soraya Announces Holiday Lineup

Once again, The Soraya becomes home for family holiday traditions as December brings a variety of offerings that are designed for the entire family to enjoy.

The Holiday Series includes:

Watkins Family Hour Christmas | Sat Dec 3 at 8PM

Brother and sister duo Sean and Sara Watkins bring their bluegrass musical variety show to The Soraya with a special Anniversary edition just for the Holidays. The Family Hour began in Los Angeles at the Largo nightclub, where the siblings are known for gathering their family and famous friends. This evening features singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy, a folk musician praised for her raw rock edge. Most renowned for their work in the trio Nickel Creek, the Watkins have received eight GRAMMY® Award nominations over the years, with a win for Best Contemporary Folk Album for Nickel Creek's "This Side" in 2002.

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 | Wed Dec 7 at 8PM

Based on a true story when peace, camaraderie, and music prevailed on the battlefield in 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man's Land singing "Stille Nacht." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. Performed by Theater Latté Da, the New York Times calls All is Calm "a beautiful musical recounting of a World War I ceasefire of gifts, poetry, and melody."

Nochebuena | Sat, Dec 10 at 8PM & Sun, Dec 11 at 3PM

Featuring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar

A popular holiday tradition at The Soraya, the lively Nochebuena celebration returns this year with an extraordinary line-up.

Alton Brown Live; Beyond the Eats-The Holiday Variant | Sat, Dec 17 at 7PM

Former host of scientific cooking show Good Eats, chef and Food TV host Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new variant of his culinary variety show just in time for Holidays. Audiences can look forward to cooking, comedy, music, mayhem, and dangerous-seeming science stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers... think twice. Expect audience interaction, maybe a gameshow segment, strange devices, and other amusements meant for foodies.

London Handel Players; A Baroque Christmas | Sun Dec 18 at 7PM

Onstage sessions

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit, sitting onstage with this Baroque ensemble from London. Conjuring Christmases past, the nine-piece ensemble will perform excerpts from Handel's Messiah, Bach's Christmas Oratorio, and sparkling works by Mozart and Vivaldi. Having toured extensively in Europe and North America, London Handel Players will make a rare West Coast stop at The Soraya for this intimate holiday celebration.