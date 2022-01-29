The Sherry Theatre to Stage Premiere of THE RAGE FAIRY

The world premiere of The Rage Fairy by Antonia Czinger will open on February 19th at the Sherry Theater (11052 West Magnolia Blvd. North Hollywood, CA. 91601). Performances are on Saturdays and Sundays at 8:30PM, February 19th - March 13th with possible extensions on March 18th, 19th and 20th. There will be a Preview on Saturday, February 12th. Tickets are $20.00 and available here.

In this absurdist comedy, a manic fairy with a chaotic attachment style goes looking for love in all the wrong places--including in the arms of a literal murderer. Subsequently, she is haunted by a cadre of murdered girls, even as she tries to maintain the illusion that all is well with her dream man. The play deals with issues of love and codependency and what happens when we are unable to integrate the good and the bad. It's wildly funny and oddly relatable in a way that will have audience members leaving the theater laughing and then unable to sleep for a week.

The Rage Fairy's talented cast and production team includes Director and Playwright: Antonia Czinger, Producer, David Dickens, starring Holly Anne Mitchell (Rage Fairy), Isaac Tipton Snyder (Murderer), James Fahselt (Bad Boyfriend/Detective Goodman), Megan Colburn (Fortune Teller), Cassandra Stipes (Mom), Max Zumstein (Pop), Lexi Stein (Sponsor), Morgan Lorraine (True Friend), Madison Hubler (Murdered Girl/Rage Fairy Understudy), Lauren Adlhoch (Murdered Girl), and Ayanda Dube (Murdered Girl). Lighting Design by David Dickens, Sound Design by Trevor Reece, Set Design by Isaac Tipton Snyder, Costume Design by Antonia Czinger and Graphic Designs by Freda Jing.