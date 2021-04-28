The Romeros Guitar Quartet to Perform Live From Belly Up! On May 23

The Romeros Quartet - Pepe, Celin, Celino and Lito - celebrating sixty years of their family classical guitar legacy, will be streamed live in concert from the famed Belly Up in Solana Beach on Sunday, May 23 at 2:00pm PST. This concert, a Stellar Original, will be exclusively streamed on the Stellar platform and available on demand through May 30.

Over six decades after walking onto the world stage as the first classical guitar quartet, The Romeros continue to be a veritable institution in the world of classical music - only stopped momentarily by the pandemic. With this concert, they continue to dazzle countless audiences and winning rave reviews worldwide.

The concert is performed at Solana Beach's legendary Belly Up, one of the nation's most fabled music clubs. The Romeros will perform from the same stage that has hosted The Rolling Stones, BB King, Willie Nelson, Etta James, Jimmy Buffett, and countless other musical icons since its opening in 1974 - and is located down the road from The Romero family seaside, California home.

The concert is performed at Solana Beach's legendary Belly Up, one of the nation's most fabled music clubs. The Romeros will perform from the same stage that has hosted The Rolling Stones, BB King, Willie Nelson, Etta James, Jimmy Buffett, and countless other musical icons since its opening in 1974 - and is located down the road from The Romero family seaside, California home.

Known to millions as The Royal Family of the Guitar, The Romeros were founded by the legendary Celedonio Romero with his sons Celin, Pepe and Angel in 1958. The quartet went through the natural transformations and today consists of the second (Celin and Pepe) and third generations (Lito and Celino).

To have so many virtuosi of the same instrument in one family is unique in the world of musical performances and in the realm of the classical guitar it is absolutely without precedent. The New York Times said, "Collectively, they are the only classical quartet of real stature in the world today. In fact, they virtually invented the format."

In 1957, the family left Spain and immigrated to the United States, where three years later, The Romeros became the first guitar quartet while Celin, Pepe and Angel were still in their teens. The Romero tradition of family and love for the guitar provided the fertile ground for the next generation of guitar virtuosos as Celin and Lito joined the quartet.

The sterling reputation of The Romeros has been confirmed by repeated recital performances and orchestral appearances with symphony orchestras of Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Seville, Amsterdam, Munich, Rome, Shanghai, and Seoul among many others.

In New York they have been repetitively invited to Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Grace Rainer Rogers Auditorium, the Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park, the 92nd Street Y and Rockefeller University.

They have made frequent festival appearances throughout the world including the Hollywood Bowl, Saratoga, Boston, Wolf Trap, Salzburg and SchleswigHolstein. They have appeared at Vienna's Gesangsverein and Kozerthaus, the Berlin Philharmonie, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, Zurich Tonhalle, Madrid Auditorio Nacional de Musica, and the Beijing Concert Hall.

The Romeros have performed on multiple occasions at the White House. In 1983 they performed at the Vatican in a special concert for John Paul II. In 1986 they gave a command performance for his Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales. In 2000, His Royal Majesty King Juan Carlos I of Spain knighted Celin, Pepe, and Angel into the Order of "Isabel la CatÃ³lica."

In the 2012-2013 season, while celebrating their fifty-fifth anniversary with tours in Asia, Europe, South America and the United States, The Romeros also presented special concerts and festivals in memory of the 100th Anniversary of patriarch Celedonio Romero. The family says, "the spirit of the quartet is him; all our concerts now pay homage to him."

The Romeros have built an enviable discography. In February of 2007, The Romeros were granted the Recording Academy's President's Merit Award from the GRAMMYsÂ© in honor of their artistic achievements.

A project with Deutsche Grammophon included a much-anticipated Christmas music recording featuring favorites from around the world. "Christmas with Los Romeros" was released worldwide and accompanied by tours in Europe, the United States and Asia, featuring music from this recording. Other recent recordings include a recital CD by Sony Red Seal label, entitled appropriately: "Los Romeros: Celebration" and DECCA released a retrospective.

Television fans have seen and heard The Romeros many times on such shows as "The Tonight Show" and "The Today Show," PBS's "Evening at the Boston Pops," the KPBS/PBS documentary film "Los Romeros: The Royal Family of the Guitar," and their PBS specials.

Perhaps the Romeros finest achievement is the creation of an entirely new repertoire for guitar quartet, both as a chamber ensemble and as a concerto soloist. For 60 years, The Romeros have performed the music of JoaquÃ­n Rodrigo, Federico Moreno Torroba, Morton Gould, Francisco de Madina and Lorenzo Palomo. As Joaquin Rodrigo said, "The Romeros have developed the technique of the guitar by making what is difficult to be easy. They are, without a doubt, the grand masters of the guitar."

