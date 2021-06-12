The Robey Theatre Company Presents PROVIDENCE PART 1 Next Month

The Robey Theatre Company will present a Zoom reading of the play Providence Part 1 by Albert Cowart, Jr. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

It's 1888 in Talbotton, Georgia. Elizabeth Evelyn Wright is a teenager compelled to pursue her dreams of a higher education at Booker T. Washington's Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. There are several obstacles in her path. Her widowed father wants her to stay home and take care of her many siblings. A prosperous Black local farmer who loves her wants to marry her and have her help run his expansive farm. A bitter, bigoted white farmer with ties to the Klan wants to turn her into his housemaid. Can Elizabeth possibly make her sky-high dreams come true? Part 1 begins Elizabeth's journey to fulfill her destiny.

This story is a dramatization of events from the life of the historical figure Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, a woman of Black and Cherokee parentage who would in her later years become the founder of Voorhees College in South Carolina.

Ben Guillory, Producing Artistic Director of The Robey Theatre Company, helms a cast that includes Raquel Rosser, Christine Avila, Darrell Philip, Damon Rutledge, Nick Gillie, Tanya Lane, Dmetrius Conley-Williams, Jermaine Alexander, Melanie Cruz, Casseen Williams, and Crystal Nix.

This play was developed in The Robey Theatre Company Playwrights Lab. Playwright Albert Cowart, Jr. was Director of the Cal State Dominguez Hills Theatre Department for thirty-five years.

This play pays homage to a true heroine of African American history.

This is a free event. Please register at http://therobeytheatrecompany.org/our-events. After registration, you will be sent a link to attend the event.

The Robey Theatre Company is a nonprofit developmental theatre organization. Please feel free to make a suggested donation of $10 to support our programming at http://therobeytheatrecompany.org/donation-page.

Providence Part 1 will be available on The Robey Theatre Company YouTube Channel beginning July 9.