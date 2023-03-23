Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Robey Theatre Company Presents A Paul Robeson 125th Birthday Celebration, April 9

The honorary chairs of the Robeson 125th birthday celebration are Harry Belafonte and Danny Glover.

Mar. 23, 2023  

The Robey Theatre Company Presents A Paul Robeson 125th Birthday Celebration, April 9

The Robey Theatre Company is inspired by Paul Robeson, the Black social activist, humanitarian, actor, singer and athlete. On Sunday, April 9, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., The Robey will celebrate the man, his accomplishments, and his legacy on the occasion of Paul Robeson's 125th birthday.

This birthday is being celebrated internationally by member organizations of the Paul Robeson Alliance, of which The Robey is a part. The honorary chairs of the Robeson 125th birthday celebration are Harry Belafonte and Danny Glover.

The Robey's birthday festivities for Paul Robeson will be at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

The afternoon will kick off with welcoming remarks by Robey co-founder Danny Glover.

Ben Guillory, the Producing Artistic Director of The Robey Theatre Company and Robey co-founder, will perform a dramatic monologue as Paul Robeson.

There will be a conversation with Danny Glover and Ben Guillory on Robeson's legacy.

Two films will be presented:

The Tallest Tree in Our Forest. Documentary/Biography. Written and directed by Gil Noble. Produced by Noble and Samuel Murray. From Phoenix Learning Group. (Black-and-white, 1977, USA 86 minutes, not rated) Featuring Paul Robeson, Harry Belafonte, Dizzy Gillespie, Paul Robeson Jr., Douglas Turner Ward, Lloyd Brown. Detailed biography of famed singer, actor, athlete and activist Paul Robeson. Complete with several interviews and footage of concerts and film clips.

The Proud Valley. Drama/Music. Directed by Pen Tennyson. Written by Pen Tennyson, Jack Jones, Louis Golding. Based on a story by Herbert Marshall and Alfredda Brilliant. Produced by Michael Balcon. From Supreme Distributing Company. (Black-and-white, 1940, U.K., 76 minutes, not rated) Starring Paul Robeson, Edward Chapman, Edward Rigby, Simon Lack, Rachel Thomas, Dilys Thomas. In a Welsh coal mining valley, a young man with a beautiful singing voice is called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice when a pit disaster threatens.

There will be musical recordings.

There will be performances of original scenes depicting episodes in the life of Paul Robeson. These scenes are written by members of The Robey Playwrights Lab and will be performed by the actors of The Robey Theatre Company.

Light refreshments (birthday cake, charcuterie) will be served.

Attendees are free to come and go during the six hours of events (It is not necessary to attend the entire six hours).

Seats can be reserved by emailing office@therobeytheatrecompany.org

The celebration is free. The Robey Theatre Company is a non-profit organization, and a voluntary donation of $10 is suggested.

For more information about The Robey Theatre Company, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232640®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Ftherobeytheatrecompany.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For more information about the Paul Robeson Alliance, go to http://paulrobesonalliance.org




The Los Angeles Philharmonic to Present Paul Jacobs In All-Bach Solo Recital At Walt Disne Photo
The Los Angeles Philharmonic to Present Paul Jacobs In All-Bach Solo Recital At Walt Disney Hall
Grammy-award-winning American organist Paul Jacobs will perform the Six Trio Sonatas by Johann Sebastian Bach at the Walt Disney Hall on Sunday evening, April 16, 7:30 PM PST.
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT At The Broadwater Studio Theater Photo
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT At The Broadwater Studio Theater
Notwithstanding that this production falls into many classic Shakespeare traps, Foolish Production Company's 1-hour, high-camp, rendition of TWELFTH NIGHT is very well done.
Review: THE THIN PLACE at Atwater Village Theatre Photo
Review: THE THIN PLACE at Atwater Village Theatre
Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath’s THE THIN PLACE is an eerie meditation on grief, regret and the need for closure, though it is undermined by the lack of a satisfying conclusion despite phenomenal performances.
Luke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Th Photo
Luke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Theatre West
Musical Theatre West has announced the cast of its spring production, An American in Paris. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


The HCLAB Presents the 3rd Annual Old Play Reading Festival
March 23, 2023

After a 3 year absence due to the pandemic, the HCLAB Theater Company and the Art of Acting Studio are excited to return to Los Angeles theater to present its third annual Old Play Reading Festival, a twist on the concept of a “new” play festival that instead honors plays in the classic theater canon. 
Luke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Theatre WestLuke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Theatre West
March 22, 2023

Musical Theatre West has announced the cast of its spring production, An American in Paris. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus Wins Top Honors For Architecture By The United States Institute Of Theatre TechnologyRed Mountain Theatre Arts Campus Wins Top Honors For Architecture By The United States Institute Of Theatre Technology
March 22, 2023

The United States Institute of Theatre Technology (USITT) announced that the Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus project would be receiving the top honor in this year's Architecture Awards Programs.
Sixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 DatesSixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates
March 22, 2023

The sixth edition of the DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) will take place from October 20-22, 2023 at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles, as announced by DaVinci Film Foundation Inc. founder/CEO Chadwick Pelletier.
Wild Honey and Lenny Kaye Celebrate 'Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968' With a Performance This MayWild Honey and Lenny Kaye Celebrate 'Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968' With a Performance This May
March 22, 2023

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary the release of the classic compilation  Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968, benefit concert producers the Wild Honey Foundation, original curator Lenny Kaye and Rhino Records will present a live performance.
share