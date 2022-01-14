The Road Theatre Company Announces Updated Schedule for Its Three Play Repertory Season

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, are updating its live performance schedule for its previously announced three play repertory season.

The world premiere of THE PLAY YOU WANT, written by Bernardo Cubría and directed by Michael John Garcés, will now begin previews on Tuesday, March 1; will open on Friday, March 4 at 8pm and run through Sunday, April 17; the Los Angeles premiere of BRIGHT HALF LIFE, written by Pulitzer Prize-nominee Tanya Barfield and directed by Amy K. Harmon, will begin previews on Monday, April 4; will open on Friday, April 8 at 8pm and run through Sunday, May 22 & the world premiere of BELOVED, written by Arthur Holden and directed by Cameron Watson will begin previews on Monday, May 9; will open on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8pm and run through Sunday, June 19 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

THE PLAY YOU WANT

by Bernardo Cubría

Fed-up by the theatre world's desires to box him in, Mexican playwright Bernardo Cubría sarcastically pitches "Nar-Cocos" a play about drug dealers on Dia de los Muertos. Much to his surprise, the Public Theatre picks it up. With financial pressures mounting and a newborn at home, this is his chance at a commercial success. But when Scott Rudin offers him a Broadway run on the condition he further exploit his identity and the headlines, he must decide just how much he's willing to compromise in order to finally be accepted. WORLD PREMIERE!

BRIGHT HALF LIFE

by Tanya Barfield

The much-anticipated Los Angeles premiere by Pulitzer Prize nominee, Tanya Barfield, is a moving love story that spans decades in an instant - from marriage, children, skydiving, and the infinite moments that make a life together. BRIGHT HALF LIFE was developed during residency at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's National Playwrights Conference (Preston Whiteway, Executive Director; Wendy C. Goldberg, Artistic Director) in 2014.

BELOVED

by Arthur Holden

In this world premiere, Dorothy and Stephen are married co-owners of a failing real estate company. They're shocked when they learn that their teenage son has committed a disturbing crime - and they're devastated when they find out why. In three successive waiting rooms, accompanied by three young professionals, Dorothy and Stephen must overcome confusion, acrimony and bitter regret as they struggle to find a way forward.

All three plays will perform at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Ticket prices are $39.00; Season Pass for all Three Shows $75.00; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00. Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.