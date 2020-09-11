The Richard Lawson Studios Continues Master Class Series

Classes will take place every Saturday morning at 10 AM PST.

The Richard Lawson Studios is continuing its new Master Class series with veteran actors Vanessa Bell Calloway and Keith David, as well as award-winning director/writer/actor Lily Mariye. Classes will take place every Saturday morning at 10 AM PST.

Richard Lawson Studios (RLS) was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.

Each week, Master Teacher Richard Lawson will be joined by a renowned industry guest. Ten actors will have the opportunity to register to submit a self-tape to be assessed and redirected by Richard and his guest for the week, which will consist of directors, producers, casting directors, and actors, and will vary week by week.

"Richard Lawson is a fabulous actor, an inventive and insightful teacher and an exciting and imaginative director" - Doris Roberts

"It is because of you that I believe in my teaching" - Milton Katselas

Joining Mr. Lawson for the next three Saturdays will be Vanessa Bell Calloway (September 19th), Keith David (September 26th) and Lily Mariye (October 3rd)

For Further Information visit richardlawsonstudios.eventbrite.co and www.richardlawsonstudios.com.

