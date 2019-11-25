The Porters Of Hellsgate Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE ONE MAN PLAY

The Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: The One-Man Play, directed by frequent Porters collaborator Drina Durazo. "Charles Dickens was known for being a performer of his own works; his novels were written with such vivid theatricality that they were almost like plays," says Durazo. "We're aiming to recreate the experience of Dickens' public recitals with A Christmas Carol, The One-Man Play, and it's been a great joy exploring this beloved classic by way of Krieger's dynamic performance."

Having most recently taken on the roles of Theseus in The Two Noble Kinsmen and director of Romeo and Juliet, Porters Associate Artistic Director Gus Krieger portrays over thirty characters in this telling of Dickens' classic tale. Having assumed iconic roles for the company including Richard III, Shylock, Benedick, and King John, Krieger is thrilled to return to the boards of North Hollywood.

Four performances only! December 6th, 13th, and 14th at 8pm, and December 15th at 2pm.

Presented at The Whitmore-Lindley Theatre Center

11006 W Magnolia Blvd

North Hollywood, CA, 91601





