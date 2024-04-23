The Pasadena Chorale to Present THE GOLDEN SHORE: RACHMANINOFF AND THE MUSIC OF DISPLACEMENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pasadena Chorale, a distinguished auditioned chorus known for its commitment to providing free high-quality choral concerts and educational programs to the community, is proud to announce its next concert, The Golden Shore: Rachmaninoff and the Music of Displacement, on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Pasadena. This free concert performed by the Pasadena Chorale will be an unforgettable journey, exploring themes of displacement and exile through music.



Reflecting on the significance of the concert, Founding Artistic & Executive Director of the Pasadena Chorale Jeffrey Bernstein remarked, “At the heart of the concert lies a performance of highlights from Rachmaninoff's All-Night Vigil, a monumental a cappella choral work renowned for its transcendent beauty. This masterpiece, composed just two years before the composer's forced departure from Russia in 1917, serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of music in times of upheaval.”



In a symbolic parallel to Sergei Rachmaninoff's own journey, The Golden Shore will showcase the transformative power of music in navigating the complexities of human experience. As Rachmaninoff found solace and inspiration in Beverly Hills, far from his homeland, so too does this concert celebrate the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.



The Golden Shore will also feature new music by contemporary composers Caroline Mallonee and Marques L.A. Garrett, providing fresh perspectives on the themes of courage and hope, alongside two eagerly anticipated world premieres by LA-based composers, Pasadena Chorale's own Jeffrey Bernstein and Moscow Conservatory alum Vera Ivanova. The new pieces will be accompanied by organist Edward Murray.



Secure your seats and contribute to the Pasadena Chorale's The Golden Shore concert by reserving tickets and making donations at PasadenaChorale.org. Kindly note that a ticket reservation is necessary to attend.

