Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Palm Springs Cultural Center Presents THE LES MICHAELS MEMORIAL PROJECT

The event will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Feb. 14, 2023  
The Palm Springs Cultural Center Presents THE LES MICHAELS MEMORIAL PROJECT

Les Michaels, the late Palm Springs resident and cabaret producer and singer who produced and presented Open Mic Cabaret events at various venues in both in Palm Springs and Los Angeles will be honored on what would have been his 72nd birthday as the Palm Springs Cultural Center presents The Les Michaels Memorial Project, A Celebration of Life Free Open Mic, hosted by Gregg Marx, Daytime Emmy Award Winner for "As The World Turns," Leslie Tinnaro, star of CVRep's recent hit show, "Fun Home" and Clifford Bell, acclaimed Cabaret Producer and Director.

The event will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262, where Les Michaels once presented an Open Mic Series. Pianists Joel Baker and Constance Gordy will serve as Music Directors and Accompanists. There is no admission fee.

Clifford Bell, spokesperson for The Les Michaels Memorial Project Committee said, "We are currently regrouping our plans. We presented our first highly successful Memorial Concert in memory of Les Michaels at the Arthur Newman Theatre at the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert on January 28th. Since our application for a Star for Les Michaels on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs was recently denied for this season, we are opting to suspend our fundraising efforts until we can apply again in the fall of 2023."

Bell continued, "We are holding all the money we have received to date in a dedicated account until we are able to move forward again. If anyone who has made a contribution would prefer a refund, please write to lesmichaelsmemorialcommittee@gmail.com to obtain a refund. However, we do still plan to create a Memorial for Les Michaels, whether it be the Star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs or that we have to figure out something else like a plaque, a tree, a bust, a scholarship, etc. Thank you for your support and understanding."

Singers are invited to come and participate in this Open Mic Tribute to the late Les Michaels by bringing their sheet music for the song they would like to perform. Pianists will be provided to accompany singers, or singers are welcome to bring their own accompanists, if they wish. Singers are encouraged to arrive by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21st to sign up to perform.




Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players Production of Ken Ludwigs BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock H Photo
Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' Production of Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery opening Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045. Check out photos here!
THE KINGSTON TRIO Comes To El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, March 8 & 9 Photo
THE KINGSTON TRIO Comes To El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, March 8 & 9
3000 Miles Off-Broadway presents THE KINGSTON TRIO,  on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30pm and Thursday, March 9 at 7:30pm onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA. 
Photos: First Look at 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre West Photo
Photos: First Look at 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre West
Musical Theatre West's production of 9 to 5, The Musical, which debuted in Long Beach, CA this last weekend with three performances, including a dazzling Dollywood red-carpet event for the official opening night.
Interview: Jorge Garcia Discourses On LET ME IN & Before Photo
Interview: Jorge Garcia Discourses On LET ME IN & Before
Brynn Thayer’s Let Me In premieres at the newly remodeled Theatre 60 Arts Complex February 25, 2023. Brynn also directs this co-production by DSE Productions and Theatre Planners with the cast of Jorge Garcia, Bryan McKinley and Rachael Meyers. I had the opportunity to throw out a few questions for Jorge to ponder.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre WestPhotos: First Look at 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre West
February 13, 2023

Musical Theatre West's production of 9 to 5, The Musical, which debuted in Long Beach, CA this last weekend with three performances, including a dazzling Dollywood red-carpet event for the official opening night.
Ada Vox Will Return To Catalina Jazz Club This MonthAda Vox Will Return To Catalina Jazz Club This Month
February 13, 2023

Paramount+ Queen of the Universe star and American Idol Season 16 finalist Ada Vox will return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Thursday, February 23, at 8:30pm.
Kentwood Players Presents Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE Next MonthKentwood Players Presents Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE Next Month
February 13, 2023

Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery opening Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045.
Photos: First Look at COCK at The Los Angeles LGBT CenterPhotos: First Look at COCK at The Los Angeles LGBT Center
February 12, 2023

Clearglass Productions in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center has release production photos from the limited return engagement of the critically acclaimed 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of Cock by Mike Bartlett. Under the direction of Taubert Nadalini, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Annika Chavez, Dennis Delsing, Sean Hemeon, and Marly Phillips. The production runs through March 4 only. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTEPhotos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
February 11, 2023

Theatre of NOTE starts the new year with the World Premiere of Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) starring as “Nimrod” in the world premiere of NIMROD by Phinneas Kiyomura and directed by Alina Phelan. NIMROD runs through Sunday, March 19 at Theatre of NOTE. Check out photos of the production here!
share