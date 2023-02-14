Les Michaels, the late Palm Springs resident and cabaret producer and singer who produced and presented Open Mic Cabaret events at various venues in both in Palm Springs and Los Angeles will be honored on what would have been his 72nd birthday as the Palm Springs Cultural Center presents The Les Michaels Memorial Project, A Celebration of Life Free Open Mic, hosted by Gregg Marx, Daytime Emmy Award Winner for "As The World Turns," Leslie Tinnaro, star of CVRep's recent hit show, "Fun Home" and Clifford Bell, acclaimed Cabaret Producer and Director.



The event will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262, where Les Michaels once presented an Open Mic Series. Pianists Joel Baker and Constance Gordy will serve as Music Directors and Accompanists. There is no admission fee.

Clifford Bell, spokesperson for The Les Michaels Memorial Project Committee said, "We are currently regrouping our plans. We presented our first highly successful Memorial Concert in memory of Les Michaels at the Arthur Newman Theatre at the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert on January 28th. Since our application for a Star for Les Michaels on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs was recently denied for this season, we are opting to suspend our fundraising efforts until we can apply again in the fall of 2023."



Bell continued, "We are holding all the money we have received to date in a dedicated account until we are able to move forward again. If anyone who has made a contribution would prefer a refund, please write to lesmichaelsmemorialcommittee@gmail.com to obtain a refund. However, we do still plan to create a Memorial for Les Michaels, whether it be the Star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs or that we have to figure out something else like a plaque, a tree, a bust, a scholarship, etc. Thank you for your support and understanding."



Singers are invited to come and participate in this Open Mic Tribute to the late Les Michaels by bringing their sheet music for the song they would like to perform. Pianists will be provided to accompany singers, or singers are welcome to bring their own accompanists, if they wish. Singers are encouraged to arrive by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21st to sign up to perform.