The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Announces Music at the Odyssey Series

The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series, curated and emceed by bass player and actor John Snow, features a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop.

The Saturday, July 31 edition lets loose the talents of singer/percussionist Lilliana de los Reyes, singer/songwriter Caitlin Notey (aka Lou Roy) and singer/songwriter Moira Mack, accompanied by Snow on bass, Ryan Mcdiarmid on drums, Misha Bigos on keys and Alex Hahn on saxophone.



For more information, call (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or visit www.OdysseyTheatre.com