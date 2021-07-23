Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Announces Music at the Odyssey Series

The series features a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop.

Jul. 23, 2021  
The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Announces Music at the Odyssey Series

The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series, curated and emceed by bass player and actor John Snow, features a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop.

The Saturday, July 31 edition lets loose the talents of singer/percussionist Lilliana de los Reyes, singer/songwriter Caitlin Notey (aka Lou Roy) and singer/songwriter Moira Mack, accompanied by Snow on bass, Ryan Mcdiarmid on drums, Misha Bigos on keys and Alex Hahn on saxophone.

For more information, call (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or visit www.OdysseyTheatre.com


