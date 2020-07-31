The Music Center's DIGITAL DANCE DTLA Continues Through August
The Music Center's Digital Dance DTLA continues its free online dance lessons on Friday nights through September 4, 2020, between 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Featuring warm-up, choreography and cool down sessions taught by top L.A. dance instructors, each 45-minute beginner dance lesson entertains viewers and those who love to dance with K-Pop, Salsa, Motown, Argentine Tango and Samba footwork. This year's Digital Dance DTLA features different dance styles weekly, with both partner and non-partner genres, so all ages can bust a move at home.
Closed captioning available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers for each dance genre.
WHERE: musiccenter.org
WHEN: Friday nights, August 7 through September 4, 2020
7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
SCHEDULE:
|
DATE
|
DANCE DTLA
|
INSTRUCTOR
|
August 7
|
K-Pop*
|
August 14
|
Salsa
|
August 21
|
Motown*
|
August 28
|
Argentine Tango
|
September 4
|
Samba*
MORE INFO: Visit musiccenter.org/dancedtla for details (Dance genres and instructors are subject to change.)