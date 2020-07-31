The Music Center's DIGITAL DANCE DTLA Continues Through August

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Music Center's Digital Dance DTLA continues its free online dance lessons on Friday nights through September 4, 2020, between 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Featuring warm-up, choreography and cool down sessions taught by top L.A. dance instructors, each 45-minute beginner dance lesson entertains viewers and those who love to dance with K-Pop, Salsa, Motown, Argentine Tango and Samba footwork. This year's Digital Dance DTLA features different dance styles weekly, with both partner and non-partner genres, so all ages can bust a move at home.

Closed captioning available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers for each dance genre.

WHERE: musiccenter.org

WHEN: Friday nights, August 7 through September 4, 2020

7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.



SCHEDULE:



MORE INFO: Visit musiccenter.org/dancedtla for details (Dance genres and instructors are subject to change.)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You