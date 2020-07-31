Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Music Center's DIGITAL DANCE DTLA Continues Through August

Article Pixel Jul. 31, 2020  
The Music Center's DIGITAL DANCE DTLA Continues Through August

The Music Center's Digital Dance DTLA continues its free online dance lessons on Friday nights through September 4, 2020, between 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Featuring warm-up, choreography and cool down sessions taught by top L.A. dance instructors, each 45-minute beginner dance lesson entertains viewers and those who love to dance with K-Pop, Salsa, Motown, Argentine Tango and Samba footwork. This year's Digital Dance DTLA features different dance styles weekly, with both partner and non-partner genres, so all ages can bust a move at home.

Closed captioning available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers for each dance genre.

WHERE: musiccenter.org

WHEN: Friday nights, August 7 through September 4, 2020

7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.


SCHEDULE:

DATE

DANCE DTLA

INSTRUCTOR

August 7

K-Pop*

Chuck Maa

August 14

Salsa

Leslie Ferreira

August 21

Motown*

Harry Weston

August 28

Argentine Tango

Ilona Glinarsky

September 4

Samba*

Fransini Giraldo


MORE INFO: Visit musiccenter.org/dancedtla for details (Dance genres and instructors are subject to change.)



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Cheyenne Jackson Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Boise's The Flicks Theater Reopens with Safety Precautions in Place
  • Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts
  • Exclusive: Megan Hilty Sings 'Moving The Line' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm