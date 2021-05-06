Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Music Center Will Celebrate National Tap Dance Day This Month

Guests will experience tap dancing outdoors on up to 35 tap boards with five different types.

May. 6, 2021  

Providing a week-long celebration surrounding National Tap Dance Day on May 25, 2021, and to honor the ultimate unity between music and motion, The Music Center will transform Jerry Moss Plaza into The Super Villainz Tap Dance Park.

The public is invited to create their own personal beat with their feet in a safe manner with specially designated areas to ensure social distancing. Guests will experience tap dancing outdoors on up to 35 tap boards with five different types-from specially constructed wooden sandboxes sprinkled with sand, to newly developed prototype boards that use technology to amplify tap sounds-creating a new and unique dance playground for the public to enjoy. Additionally, The Music Center will show an installation of tap dance-related films curated by "The Super Villainz" on the Plaza's two giant LED screens, including Stormy Weather and Been Rich All My Life as well as archival clips from the golden age of Hollywood and tap performances from tap dance legends such as the Hines Brothers. Tap guides, sourced by local tap schools, will be on hand to help deepen the tap park experience for participants.

Attendance is free, but advance reservations are required for a 30-minute experience during a one-week limited time opportunity from Monday, May 24-Sunday, May 30, 2021. No experience or tap shoes necessary; face masks are required. No outside food will be permitted; participants may bring their own water bottle.

WHEN: Monday, May 24-Sunday, May 30, 2021, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Timed-entry participation in The Super Villainz Tap Dance Park must be reserved in advance; free reservations for a 30-minute experience are available beginning May 10, 2021. For more information, The Super Villainz Tap Dance Park hours of operation and for advance reservations, please visit musiccenter.org/tapdancepark.

Please visit musiccenter.org/safety for information about The Music Center's safety and security measures.


