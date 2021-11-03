The Music Center Partners with Specialty Coffee House Sip & Sonder and Iconic Burger Joint Carney's

The Music Center today announced new partnerships with two well-known Los Angeles dining establishments as part of its plan to reimagine dining options on its campus.

On November 5, 2021, the Black women-owned Sip & Sonder will open its second location as an outpost directly in front of The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall, serving its mindfully-crafted, house-roasted coffees and signature bites and pastries.

Beginning this winter, Carney's, the family-owned restaurant chain known for its iconic train branding and one of the best burgers in L.A., will open its fourth location adjacent to The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, overlooking Grand Avenue.

As restaurants and dining locations at The Music Center continue to re-open and enhance offerings for all campus visitors, the performing arts center will be creating opportunities to showcase restaurants, chefs and other food service providers who contribute to L.A.'s vibrant and diverse culinary community. The Music Center and hospitality partner Levy recently announced a collaboration with native Angeleno Chef Ray Garcia to craft a new concept inside the anchor restaurant space at The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall. Upcoming announcements throughout the rest of 2021 and into 2022 will highlight additional partnerships with home-grown restaurants, a new catering experience for private and social gatherings and more details about the many dining experiences at the full-service restaurants located at The Music Center campus.

According to The Music Center's president and CEO, Rachel Moore, adding both Sip & Sonder and Carney's to the organization's dining portfolio aligns with its vision to offer culinary experiences and price points for every palate. "The Music Center has always been a beacon for arts and culture, and now we're excited to enhance our role as a culinary destination with some of L.A.'s favorite dining experiences," Moore said. "Carney's has been an L.A. icon for decades, and Sip & Sonder has recently burst onto the coffee scene. These two artisanal food purveyors, who share our commitment to building community and social interaction, are wonderful examples of what a creative, entrepreneurial spirit can make possible. By partnering with these much-loved brands, we not only expand the high quality food options available at The Music Center, but also invite locals and visitors to acquaint themselves with some of the best tastes Los Angeles has to offer, right in the heart of Downtown."

"When prompted with an opportunity to join The Music Center campus, we jumped," said Shanita Nicholas, co-founder of Sip & Sonder. "Our mission is, and always has been, to create a space 'For the Community. For the Culture.' Our tagline highlights our vision for a place where culture is elevated, creativity encouraged, social responsibility championed, and connections made. We are thrilled to partner with an organization as iconic as The Music Center that not only supports those efforts, but also so closely aligns with us in its mission," added Amanda-Jane Thomas, co-founder of Sip & Sonder.

"Carney's is all about great food served in a memorable atmosphere, and The Music Center is one of the most memorable and popular destinations in L.A. We're excited to open our newest location and be a part of a new L.A.-driven dining experience at a place that reaches so many in our community and from around the world," said John Wolfe, owner of Carney's.