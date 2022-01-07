The Music Center Names Shelby D. Boagni To New Position Of Senior Vice President Of People & Culture

The Music Center today announced that Shelby D. Boagni, SHRM-SCP will join the Los Angeles County performing arts center in a newly created role of senior vice president of people and culture. In this position, Boagni will champion an inclusive culture across the organization, helping ensure The Music Center continues to recruit, develop, motivate and retain a high-performing team that prioritizes diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion (DEAI) as central to its work. She joins The Music Center with more than 25 years' experience in both the public and private sectors, having worked with a number of well-known multinational corporations, and, most recently, as vice president of human resources for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Reporting to The Music Center's President & CEO Rachel S. Moore, Boagni will assume leadership of the organization's Human Resources department and become a member of The Music Center's Executive Team; she will also serve as a strategic advisor to The Music Center's staff diversity committee as well as to The Music Center Board of Directors DEI Task Force. She joins the organization on January 31, 2022.

"I am thrilled to welcome Shelby to The Music Center team. She brings a wealth of knowledge in human resources strategies and initiatives along with a deep understanding of DEAI, both of which are critically important to our ongoing commitment to the evolution of our culture and the development and support of our staff," Moore said. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with and learning from Shelby as we work to further transform The Music Center into a performing arts center for the 21st century."

"Growing up in Los Angeles, I always thought of The Music Center as a shining light in our community. I am honored to join such a well-respected and forward-thinking institution that is invested in engaging all Angelenos and enriching their lives through the arts and arts learning," Boagni explained. "Rachel Moore's leadership and her commitment to inclusive and equitable practices across all Music Center programming, policies, communications and business strategies underscores for me that The Music Center's efforts are not simply a timely project or initiative, but a true commitment to ensuring that DEAI efforts are woven into the fabric of everything the organization does."

Boagni has extensive experience in employee relations, learning and development, talent acquisition, talent management, benefits, compensation, diversity development and succession planning. She held executive-level positions with industry-leading companies including IHOP; The Home Depot; Mars, Inc.; McDonald's Corporation; and The Walt Disney Company. She is committed to supporting and giving back to the community and currently serves on the board of directors for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. as its Far Western Regional Director and as a board trustee for her alma mater St. Mary's Academy in Inglewood, Calif. An alumnus of Howard University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History with a minor in Spanish, Boagni also achieved a Senior Certified Professional Certification (SHRM-SCP) from the Society for Human Resources Management. She is a native Angeleno, raised in the city of Carson.

Situated on the ancestral and sacred land of the Tongva and many other indigenous groups who call these grounds home, The Music Center acknowledges and honorsa??with gratitude the land itself and the First People who have been its steward throughout the generations.

