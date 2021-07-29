The Music Center Launches Summer SoundWaves

Summertime fun continues as The Music Center launches The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves, a new outdoor music series that will take place on its Jerry Moss Plaza on two Saturday nights, August 21 and September 4, 2021.

Programmed by TMC Arts, Summer SoundWaves will feature two affordable and family-friendly concert performances, offering the sounds of an Angeleno summer and ranging from the musical fusions of Afro-Mexican rhythms to pulsating electronic dance beats. The first event features the quintessential L.A. band Las Cafeteras (August 21, 2021), reinvigorating the roots music of Latinidad with a modern thrust. The Music Center performance for the six-member band will treat the hometown crowd with new music and special guests before heading out on a nationwide tour that includes appearances at the Monterey Jazz and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festivals.

The second event, "A Night with Juke Bounce Werk" (September 4, 2021), concludes Summer SoundWaves with featured guest JLin and a host of DJs, including DJ Clent and DJ SWISHA dropping House beats at The Music Center. Each performance will begin at 8:00 p.m.

General admission tickets for Summer SoundWaves go on sale on August 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person for individuals ages 12 and older; up to four free child tickets (age 12 and under) will be available per order with the purchase of one adult ticket. To purchase general admission tickets, and for information, call (213) 972-0711 or visit musiccenter.org.

"One of our key goals in renovating Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center in 2019 was to amplify the fun potential of a wide-open, welcoming space with dance and music performances that would appeal to the diverse and limitless entertainment tastes of Angelenos," said Rachel Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. "We started the summer with our in-person Dance at Dusk series, bringing the best in dance experiences to Los Angeles, and continue now with our first season of Summer SoundWaves for a party-like atmosphere with incredible bands, DJs and special guests that make hot summer nights cool."

"There's no better way to launch Summer SoundWaves than with East L.A.'s own Las Cafeteras. We're looking forward to filling Jerry Moss Plaza with the band's infectious, positive vibe. We're also thrilled about JLin along with an amazing collective of Footwork DJs and King Charles who'll create a dance party that won't want to stop! We appreciate working with our partners at dublab and Juke Bounce Werk and thank them for their support curating an evening featuring these terrific artists," added Josephine Ramirez, executive vice president, TMC Arts. "Plus, kids under age 12 get in free, so families and friends can gather and groove together outdoors on a Saturday night."

The Music Center continues to embrace important safety practices to protect our guests, artists and staff. It is encouraging guests to wear face coverings while on its campus. No matter their vaccination status, guests must wear face coverings once they enter the outdoor concert area on Jerry Moss Plaza. No proof of testing or vaccine is required for Summer SoundWaves. Food and beverages will be available for sale on-site. No outside alcohol is permitted. All tickets will be digital for these performances, to be scanned by usher staff on-site. Signage will be posted reminding visitors who may be experiencing COVID-related symptoms that they should not enter the premises. Self-parking will be available in The Music Center Main Campus Garage, accessible via the Grand Avenue entrance. Valet parking will not be open.

In accordance with CDC and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health directives, The Music Center worked behind-the-scenes during the pandemic to prepare for the return of live performances in its venues, both indoors and outdoors, by implementing new measures, protocols and procedures to minimize risk for its guests and employees. The Music Center became the first performing arts organization in the nation to earn the UL Verified Healthy Buildings Mark for Indoor Air and Water Quality. The Music Center underwent an extensive assessment process to earn the verification, demonstrating that each of its four venues-Walt Disney Concert Hall, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Ahmanson Theatre-as well as Grand Park's administrative office and The Music Center Annex, has excellent quality for indoor air and water. Please visit musiccenter.org/safety for information about The Music Center's safety and security measures.