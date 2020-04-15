The Music Center Cancels Malpaso Dance Company Performances, May 15-17

As a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Malpaso Dance Company has returned to its home base in Havana, Cuba, and canceled its spring tour in the United States, including performances at The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre. The Los Angeles engagement scheduled for May 15-17, 2020, had been a presentation by Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center.



The Music Center will contact ticketholders to arrange ticket accommodation, with the option to donate the value of their tickets as a charitable contribution,

credit toward future performances, or for a refund of the ticket purchase including fees. Patrons may also contact the box office directly by calling (213) 972-0711 or emailing tickets@musiccenter.org for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You