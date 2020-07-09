The Michelle Danner Acting Studio Offers Online Classes for Kids and Teens

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Michelle Danner Acting Studio is offering online classes for kids and teens.

Check out the details below!

ACTING & IMPROVISATION INTERACTIVE ONLINE CLASSES FOR CHILDREN & TEENS

In this online interactive class, students will develop a solid acting technique and foundation.

Working on fun improvisational games & exercises. Students will also work on auditioning for film and television material and practice auditioning techniques. They will also be working on scenes & monologues from comedy to drama.

KIDS:

Saturday 9am -11am PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks- $ 400 for 8 weeks starting July 11th - with Teferi - 1 spot left

Saturday 11:15am - 1:15pm PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks- $ 400 for 8 weeks starting July 11th - with Malu - 2 spots open

Saturday 9am - 11am PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks- $ 400 for 8 weeks starting July 11th - with Malu - 3 spots left

TEENS:

Friday 10am - 12am PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks- $ 400 for 8 weeks starting July 10th - with Teferi - 2 spots left

Friday 10am - 12am PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks- $ 400 for 8 weeks starting July 10th - with Malu - 6 spots left

FILM MAKING & ACTING ONLINE INTERACTIVE CLASSES

Ages 8 - 11 years, Ages 12 - 15 years

Create your own short film, Commercial, or PSA, and express your own creative voice through storytelling! Learn how to shoot, act in, and edit your own film while discovering how movies are made. Learn the fundamentals of acting and film making, as you learn to compose a story. Plan a production schedule, write the script, set up your lighting, and shoot your short films in HD, adding special effects as you edit.

What Students Learn:- The movie-making process start to finish- How to use a camera to tell stories via shooting techniques- How to work on a team- How to give and receive constructive feedback

More About This Course: You'll develop a story idea with a production team, then turn that concept into a script. Master creative camera angles and unique shots to create an exciting and unique movie all your own.

Saturday 12:30pm - 2:30pm PST Los Angeles time Cost: $400 for 8 weeks starting July 11th.

Click here to reserve your spot and pay & they will send you the Zoom invite.

Please email them the name age and class you have chosen.

