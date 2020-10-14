The Los Angeles Philharmonic's SOUND/STAGE Series Features Andra Day In Its Fourth Episode

Day's performance includes her songs “Rise Up” and “Gold,” as well as a cover of Nina Simone's “Mississippi Goddam.”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's SOUND/STAGE turns the spotlight to Grammy- nominated singer/songwriter Andra Day in the fourth episode of the filmed concert series, Friday, October 16, at 10am. Day's performance includes her songs "Rise Up" and "Gold," as well as a cover of Nina Simone's "Mississippi Goddam."

Andra Day has credited a number of legendary jazz vocalists as early influences on her sound, such as Billie Holiday - whom she'll portray in the upcoming Lee Daniels' film The United States vs. Billie Holiday - Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald. In an online conversation, she speaks about her influences, her journey as an artist activist and her own inspirational contribution to the Black Lives Matter movement, "Rise Up."

Other features on the SOUND/STAGE site for this program include an essay "In Her Own Voice," which captures the lessons Day took from Billie Holiday about "sitting in her own voice" as an artist and as an activist fearlessly expressing her truth.

The program also features Flypoet Summer Classic filmed at The Ford. The showcase brings together spoken word's heavy hitters, who like Andra Day, use their flow to express themselves as individuals and as members of a larger society fighting for positive change.

All SOUND/STAGE performances were filmed outdoors at the Hollywood Bowl under strict adherence to public health guidelines, with all performers maintaining social distance.

For more information laphil.com/soundstage.

