The Los Angeles Philharmonic Presents YOLA NATIONAL AT HOME

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association introduces YOLA National at Home, a series of open-source courses, masterclasses with LA Phil musicians, project-based learning, and keynote addresses from Gustavo Dudamel and Thomas Wilkins that will be offered from July 10-31 via Zoom and YouTube Live. YOLA National at Home was developed following the cancellation of the previously scheduled YOLA National Festival and YOLA National Symposium here.

YOLA National at Home is an outgrowth of the LA Phil's YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) program, Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel's signature initiative. Through its YOLA and YOLA National initiatives, the LA Phil aims to empower young people from populations that have been historically excluded from intensive music training and to build a community of musicians and educators committed to social justice locally, nationally, and internationally.

YOLA National includes three programmatic elements: the YOLA National Festival (an intensive summer learning program and top-tier ensemble), YOLA National Institute (in-depth training for young musicians interested in pursuing a career in music), and the YOLA National Symposium (convening of key stakeholders in El Sistema-inspired programs).

YOLA National at Home combines and refocuses these programmatic elements to offer online learning opportunities, curated broadcasts, and interactive experiences for young musicians and adults. Participants, including students, educators, advocates, and administrators, will share innovative practices with one another and hear from members of the LA Phil family as well as leading voices in the creative youth development and El Sistema fields. This year, in addition to conversations on music, learning, and social justice, the program will look at concepts of identity and how it impacts learning and youth development.

This year, YOLA National at Home will take place online via Zoom and YouTube Live between July 10-31. Twenty-five live public sessions will be offered online with the resulting content being available on-demand on YouTube and the LA Phil website. These sessions will be organized into five series: Keynotes - Inspirational talks from some of our closest YOLA family members

Community Voices - Candid conversations with a panel of invited guests discussing topics drawn from our YOLA National content areas

Teaching Insights - Practical and interactive training for teachers and teaching artists

Pathway Explorations - Facilitated conversations with artists and professionals about their origin stories, education, career development, and how they approach their work

Young Artist Series - Youth-centered content for young musicians in the El Sistema-inspired and orchestral fields, including practical musical training More information about the YOLA National programs can be found here. Full YOLA National at Home programming will be announced at a later date.





