The Long Beach Symphony Pops Performs 'Holiday Swing' Concert

The performance is on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

The Long Beach Symphony Pops Performs 'Holiday Swing' Concert

Long Beach Symphony will ring in the holidays with Byron Stripling's Holiday Swing! Byron and Sidney McSweeney will light up your holiday stage with their infectious yuletide joy and everyone's favorite seasonal tunes.  

It is the season of cheer. Byron will dazzle audiences with his fabulous custom arrangements, virtuosic trumpet playing, vibrant and soulful singing voice, charismatic onstage swagger, and an unforgettable audience sing along. With popular tunes like Joy to the World, Santa Claus is Comin' to Town, White Christmas, Sleigh Ride and a few swingin' surprises, audiences will enjoy Byron and Sydney's renditions of their holiday favorites along with the grandeur of your Long Beach Symphony.  

This event truly caters to all, with indoor picnicking and dance floor experience. Couples, families, groups, or businesses will enjoy a holiday party atmosphere. Patrons can bring their picnic dinners and libations or reserve from the Symphony's many catering options.  

Event Details: 

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023 

Time: 8:00 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM for indoor picnicking 

What to expect: Casual and festive. Bring picnic dinner, libations, dancing shoes. Bar on premises. May pre-order catering (see website). 

Venue: Long Beach Arena: 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802 

Reserve tickets at https://aabn.short.gy/e31HCv 

 

Since his Carnegie Hall debut with Skitch Henderson and the New York Pops, Stripling has become a pops orchestra favorite, soloing with Boston Pops, National Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Cincinnati Pops, Seattle Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, Vancouver Symphony, Toronto Symphony, and Dallas Symphony, to name a few. He has been a featured soloist at the Hollywood Bowl and on the PBS television special, "Evening at Pops," with conductors John Williams and Keith Lockhart. Currently, Stripling serves as artistic director and conductor of the highly acclaimed Columbus Jazz Orchestra. 

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, the doors of the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Ave.) will open at 6:30 for indoor picnicking. The concert will begin at 8PM. Tickets start at $30; four-concert subscriptions start at $80. For more information, visit https://longbeachsymphony.org, or 562-436-3203, ext. 1. 

Holiday cheer is here, powered by your Long Beach Symphony.  


Recommended For You