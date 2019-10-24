The Life Group LA Presents Holiday Survival Guide Workshop for The HIV Positive Community

The Holidays is always a stressful time for everyone. The no-profit The Life Group LA is proud to produce "Holiday Survival Guide Workshop: The HIV Positive Community to help people to navigate this festive season. The one day seminar will be held on November 9, 2019 from 9:30am-4:00pm in Hollywood, CA. This event is produced in partnership with the Hollywood United Methodist Church.

The holidays are a time of celebration with friends, family and community. They can also be a time when you feel lonely, anxious, overwhelmed, and depressed. And living with HIV can compound these feelings. What to tell family? How to manage your meds? How to practice self care? All questions that can dampen the holiday spirit.





Join us for an informative and supportive day to help you plan to have the best holidays ever. Space if limited for this one day event. Please register ASAP at https://www.thelifegroupla.org/workshop/index.html to secure your place. It's a FREE Seminar for people who are living with HIV and those who love them.

Topics presented during this Holiday 1-day focused seminar:

Stress Free for the Holidays

Useful tools to have a remarkably stress free holiday

Useful tools to have a remarkably stress free holiday "Give Up Your Shoulds Day"

Holiday Adherence

Key note speakers at the Holiday Survival seminar will included:

John Sovec; MA LMFT HIV Advocate, Educator

Damon L. Jacobs LMFT, Creator at PrEP Facts, Rethinking HIV Prevention and Sex

Joseph Leahy Janssen Thearapeutics

Advanced Registration Required for Attendance. To Register, log onto http://thelifegroupla.org/workshop for our online reservation or call Sunnie Rose at 888-208-8081. Snacks, Beverages, and Lunch provided.

Life Group LA is a powerful coalition of people focused on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of people living with HIV and those who support them through education, empowerment and emotional support. Our work is to assist people so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well-being.

Founded in 2005 The Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

Direct page to register: http://thelifegroupla.org/workshop/





