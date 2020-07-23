The Life Group LA Presents Discussion Covid-19 & HIV: An Introduction To Compassionate Non-Violent Communication

A free zoom seminar this Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm PT. This week's event covers Covid-19 & HIV: An Introduction to Compassionate Non-Violent Communication. The event is presented by the Life Group LA. The events' guest speaker is Lori Delaney, PT, DPT, MHA.

Nonviolent Communication is about living a life of compassion, collaboration, courage and authenticity. Words matter. In this course you will learn how words can create connection and understanding. You will learn powerful communication tools you can use immediately. You will learn how to listen with empathy and effective self-expression and how to build life skills that will improve your personal interactions.

This event if free but does require registering prior to the event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on July 24, 2020 by 9 am pst.

The entire series of Covid-19 & HIV is produced by the non-profit, Life Group LA. All the past events can be seen for free at http://thelifegroupla.org/covid19/

PRESENTER: Lori Delaney, PT, DPT, MHA

Lori Delaney has a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree and a Masters HealthCare Administration. She believes that all children deserve the opportunity to reach their potential. She has been the executive director for over 26 years leading a team of exceptional people to deliver compassionate, respectful and helpful services. She is a Nonviolent Certification candidate, with over 25 hours of training in NVC and 10 years of practice. With Mary MacKenzie, she led a practice group in Long Beach, CA. She believes that learning to communicate with compassion and from an intent to connect will lead to more satisfying relationships.

The Life Group LA is a powerful coalition of people focused on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of people living with HIV and those who support them through education, empowerment and emotional support. Our work is to assist people so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well-being.

Founded in 2005 Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

In a time when the HIV epidemic has surpassed its 35th year and new HIV infections continue to occur on a daily basis, now more than ever we must continue the struggle against HIV/AIDS.

Once you register for the event an email will be sent to you 7/17 by 9am with the Zoom link once you are signed up. If you have any questions, please call 888-208-8081. We suggest you download and install the ZOOM application before you try and log in.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You