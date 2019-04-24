The Laugh Factory Is Open For Business - NOISES OFF Returns!

A Noise Within (ANW), California's acclaimed classic repertory theatre, is bringing back its smash hit production of Michael Frayn's hilarious off-the-wall comedy Noises Off for a limited engagement from May 21 through June 9, 2019. Reviving a critical and audience favorite for all to enjoy, ANW Producing Artistic Directors Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and Geoff Elliott will once again direct the play-within-a-play that pays homage to the art of theatre-making as chaos reigns onstage and off! There will be press performances on Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 26 at 2 p.m.



"Noises Off is truly one of our Signature Productions, with audience members returning to see it two or more times," says Director Geoff Elliott. Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott adds, "Everything about the deft physical and verbal interplay between actors is ideal for A Noise Within's focus on ensemble work."



Frayn's joyfully out-of-control British farce features an under-rehearsed and over-worked cast and crew with a penchant for drama more personal than professional, readying themselves for the world premiere of a new play with the auspicious title, Nothing On. As the production progresses, the bumbling cast brings down the house - literally!



ANW's previous stagings of Frayn's outlandish production have won rave reviews from critics, whose praise included "a superb cast hit the banana peel running and never let up" (Los Angeles Times); "laser sharp comic timing" (Broadway World); "A Noise Within tackles the comedy with aplomb" (TheaterMania); and "Michael Frayn's delightfully complicated British farce could hardly have a better rendition than this" (Backstage).



After its sold out run last season, the same beloved cast will return this May with Rafael Goldstein* reprising his role as Tim Algood, Apollo Dukakis* as Selsdon Mowbray, Geoff Elliott* as Lloyd Dallas, Jill Hill* as Belinda Blair, Erika Soto* as Poppy Norton-Taylor, Emily Kosloski* as Brooke Ashton, Jeremy Rabb* as Frederick Fellows, Kasey Mahaffy* as Garry Lejeune, and Deborah Strang* as Dotty Otley.



Tickets for Noises Off start at $25 and are available at anoisewithin.org, by phone at 626-356-3121, and at the box office located at 3352 East Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena, Calif. A Pay What You Can performance will take place on Thursday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.





