The LACNA Foundation Announces New Fellows For 'BIPOC Executive Leadership In The Arts' Program

The LACNA Foundation, a not-for-profit leadership development organization formed by a coalition of 50 of the largest performing arts centers (PACs) in the U.S. and Canada, today announced the 2023 cohort of fellows who will take part in the organization's BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program. Supported by AMS Planning & Research Corporation, NAS and Stanford University, this first-of-its-kind program is designed to accelerate the development of management and leadership skills among qualified mid-career BIPOC professionals and provide them with a pathway to pursue executive positions in the two nations' most significant cultural institutions. This announcement officially launches the program, which will continue to name fellows annually, following a successful beta year in 2022, in which six leaders in the arts participated in the multi-part initiative.



The BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program supports the growth of future C-suite executives, including chief executive officers, chief operating officers, chief financial officers and chief advancement/chief development officers. With the goal of "30 by 30," or 30% BIPOC representation in the C-suite of performing arts centers by 2030, the program represents a strong statement of commitment from these organizations to change their cultures and diversify their leadership. Currently, 53% of principal administrators of major performing arts centers are female; only 7% of the leaders of these arts organizations are BIPOC, and only 16% of the leadership teams of these organizations include BIPOC representation.



The 2023 cohort of fellows nominated by performing arts center CEOs is:



According to an evaluation conducted by NAS for the beta year, the inaugural group of fellows felt they benefitted significantly from the program and were inspired to pursue their leadership goals. "We were thrilled to learn that more than 75% of the participants felt more motivated to seek a C-suite position after participating in both the leadership retreat at Stanford University and in their performing arts center residencies," said LACNA Foundation Chair Kendra Whitlock Ingram, who is also president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "We know how important it is for our organizations to help these highly qualified individuals get both the training and experience to advance their careers at a time when our field is in critical need of their talent and wisdom."



"This program applies a systemic-change approach with a network of partners in performing arts centers that are committed to becoming more equitable, diverse, inclusive, accessible and reflective of the communities we serve," said Josephine Ramirez, executive vice president, TMC Arts for The Music Center and a LACNA Foundation Board member. "In fact, more than 83% of our first-year participants strongly agree or agree that as a result of their experience in the program, they have a more forward-thinking worldview that encourages them to imagine possible futures."



Fellows benefit from a multifaceted and experienced-based curriculum with five interlocking components: training on leadership theory and practice, residencies-in-practice at participating performing arts centers, one-on-one leadership coaching, networking opportunities and participation in a leadership summit. They participate in workshops with Stanford faculty and engage with the leadership of Stanford's Institute for Diversity in the Arts and Stanford Live, the university's performing arts presenting organization. Fellows also have the opportunity to connect with arts leaders in Northern California.



In addition, each fellow works with a dedicated coach from NAS, which has created a first-of-its-kind cohort of coaches who are arts and culture leaders themselves and have the lived experience needed to support clients working to redefine the structures, practices and policies of the status quo. The fellows will participate in three residencies at participating performing arts centers and will have direct access to senior leadership including the CEO at these organizations and civic leaders in the respective communities. Each fellow also receives a stipend to support their continued professional development once the program concludes.



Eligible candidates must be BIPOC with 10-15 years' experience working in the arts field, with those interested in CEO positions spending at least five of those years working at a performing arts center. All must have some management experience.



Fellows will participate in residencies at 21 performing arts centers including: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (Miami, FL), Arts Commons (Calgary, Alberta, Canada), AT&T Center (Dallas, TX), Broward Center for the Performing Arts (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (Columbus, OH), Dayton Live (Dayton, OH), Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (Orlando, FL), Fox Theatre (Atlanta, CA), John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Washington, D.C.), Kentucky Performing Arts (Louisville, KY), National Arts Centre (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada), New Jersey Performing Arts Center (Newark, NJ), Omaha Performing Arts (Omaha, NE), Ordway Center (St. Paul, MN), Pittsburgh Cultural Trust (Pittsburgh, PA), Playhouse Square (Cleveland, OH), Proctors Collaborative (Schenectady, NY), Seattle Theatre Group (Seattle, WA), Tennessee Performing Arts Center (Nashville, TN), The Music Center (Los Angeles, CA) and TO Live (Toronto, Ontario, Canada).



Funding for the program is provided by the performing arts centers themselves, with additional support from Barbara and Amos Hostetter.



The program is guided on behalf of the board of the LACNA Foundation that includes Kendra Whitlock Ingram, president and CEO, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust (Pittsburgh, PA); Josephine Ramirez, executive vice president, The Music Center (Los Angeles, CA); Deborah F. Rutter, president, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Washington, D.C.); Kelley Shanley, president & CEO, Broward Center for the Performing Arts (Ft. Lauderdale, FL); and Joan Squires, president, Omaha Performing Arts (Omaha, NE).



For more information about the BIPOC Executive Leadership Program in the Arts, visit performingartscenters.org/fellowship