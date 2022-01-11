The LA Phil Announces First Details of Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today initial details of the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival (formerly Playboy Jazz Festival) presented by the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl, June 25-26, 2022. An artistically exciting and eclectic line-up of performers has been confirmed, including late-night sensations The Roots, drummer and producer extraordinaire Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, horn sensations and audience pleasers Tower of Power, beloved vocalist Gregory Porter, Nigerian superstar Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, guitar virtuoso Cory Wong, trumpeter, composer and producer Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Lean on Me: JosÃ© James Celebrates Bill Withers, pianist and saxophonist Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, saxophonist extraordinaire Azar Lawrence with the Azar Lawrence Experience, pianist and composer Gerald Clayton and more.

The full line-up for the 2022 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival will be announced on February 15 in tandem with the entire Hollywood Bowl summer 2022 season.

2-day Festival packages are currently available with single-day festival tickets going on-sale February 15, 2022. Tickets will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000.

For more information on the 2022 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, please visit hollywoodbowl.com.

The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival is produced in association with the Los Angeles Philharmonic by FestivalWest, Inc.