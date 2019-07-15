The LA Phil Announces 2019/20 Inductees For Dudamel Fellowship Program

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced the four conductors who will participate in the 2019/20 Dudamel Fellowship Program: Hilo Carriel, Marta Gardolínska, Enluis Montes Olivar, and Anna Rakitina. Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, together with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, created the Dudamel Fellowship Program in 2009 to provide a unique opportunity for promising young conductors from around the world to develop their craft and enrich their musical experience through personal mentorship and participation in the LA Phil's orchestral, learning, and community programs.

"I look forward to welcoming these four extraordinary young conductors into the 10th year of the program, on behalf on the LA Phil. We are excited to support their talent, and to provide firsthand experience that will help them grow in their craft," Dudamel says.

The Fellows will work alongside Dudamel and musicians of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, as well as visiting artists and conductors, and will also work with students in key LA Phil learning programs. The program for each of the Fellows will run separately. The Fellows will hone their skills through observation and application, such as conducting Los Angeles Philharmonic youth concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall, participating as cover conductors, and serving as mentors themselves through participation in programs such as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles).

Dudamel kicks off his classical concerts at the Hollywood Bowl on July 16, conducting Romeo and Juliet danced by LA Dance Project with choreography by Benjamin Millepied. On July 18, Dudamel will celebrate his tenth anniversary in LA, leading a program which includes music from the golden age of Hollywood. This summer season, Dudamel's concerts also include a performance with Mexican singer and songwriter Natalia Lafourcade (July 21); Mahler's Second Symphony with Miah Persson, Anna Larsson, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale (July 23); and a performance of John Adam's Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? with Yuja Wang (July 25).



The 2019/20 Dudamel Fellows are:

Hilo Carriel (Brazil), who will be conducting:

March 10 & 11, 2020

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Symphonies for Schools - free concerts for students in grades 3-6

Power to the People!

Composers, musicians, and poets representing a variety of musical traditions and social movements will gather for Power to the People!, a concert about finding your voice and using it to preserve the dignity and rights of all people.

March 22, 2020

Piatigorsky International Cello Festival

Walt Disney Concert Hall

This very popular event begins with pieces for individual cellos, featuring three incredible artists, then proceeds to the stunning sound of a stage completely filled with cellists. Carriel will conduct select works for cello ensemble. Tickets for this performance are available here.

April 4 & 11, 2020

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Toyota Symphonies for Youth



Power to the People!

Composers, musicians, and poets representing a variety of musical traditions and social movements will gather for Power to the People!, a concert about finding your voice and using it to preserve the dignity and rights of all people. Tickets for this performance are available here.





Born and raised in the state of Amazonas, in northern of Brazil, Hilo Carriel is a pianist and conductor with a strong connection to the vocal and choral repertoire.



Selected as one of the five finalists of 2019 CSO Sir Georg Solti Competition, Hilo was the recipient of the prestigious Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Conducting Fellowship in 2018/19. Mentored by Marin Alsop, he assisted conductors Cristian M?celaru, Markus Stenz, Mario Venzago, Peter Oundjian, Rune Bergmann, and Kwamé Ryan, among others. He has worked with instrumentalists such as Joshua Bell, Freddy Kempf, Baiba Skride, Paul Huang, Conrad Tao, Narek Hakhnazaryan, and composers Kevin Puts and Roxanna Panufnik. He also conducted a very successful edition of the Side by Side project with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and students from the Baltimore School for the Arts.



In the last two years, Hilo worked as assistant conductor in programs given by the Peabody Symphony Orchestra, Peabody Chamber Orchestra, Peabody Singers, and Peabody-Hopkins Choir. At the Peabody Institute, Carriel also collaborated frequently with young composers, performing new music as a conductor and as a pianist. He also conducted world premieres of two operas and many symphonic and chamber works.



As guest conductor, Carriel led the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra (OSESP) in the world premiere of Suíte Caymmi - História de Pescadores by Dori Caymmi. The concert was recorded live, released on the OSESP's own label, and featured on the WFMT (Chicago) radio program "Fiesta!" He has also conducted the Amazonas Chamber Orchestra, Experimental Philharmonic Orchestra of Amazonas, and the Amazonas Choir. In addition, he was the first conductor of the Vocal Group of the Amazonas Choir as well as principal conductor of the Youth Choir of the Cláudio Santoro Lyceum of Arts and Crafts.



At master classes and festivals, Carriel has worked with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra, the Goiás Philharmonic Orchestra, the Repertory Experimental Orchestra, the São José dos Campos Symphony Orchestra, and the Campos do Jordão Festival Orchestra, receiving guidance from Marin Alsop, Fabio Mechetti, Neil Thomson, John Neschling, and Giancarlo Guerrero. At the Peabody Conservatory, he also studied with conductors Joseph Young, Edward Polochick, David Zinman, Nicholas Hersh, Jack Everly, Cliff Colnot, Jun Märkl, Hannu Lintu, and Nicholas McGegan.



In his native country, Hilo served as pianist of the Experimental Philharmonic Orchestra of Amazonas, Amazonas Choir, and Children's / Youth Choirs of the Cláudio Santoro Lyceum of Arts and Crafts for several seasons. He collaborated as pianist during four seasons of the Amazonas Opera Festival, at three productions of the Vesperais Líricas Project (pocket operas), and he appears with Giovanny Conte as part of the Duo Conte & Carriel, dedicated to performing Brazilian music for violin and piano.



The youngest member to be elected to the Amazonian Academy of Music most recently, Hilo Carriel holds a Master of Music degree in Conducting from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, and a bachelor's degree in music from the School of Arts and Tourism, State University of Amazonas, Brazil.





December 7 & 14, 2019

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Toyota Symphonies for Youth



The Rite of Spring

Stravinsky's revolutionary vision of primitive Russia caused a riot in its Paris premiere and changed music forever with its emphasis on the pulse-pounding power of rhythm. Dancers will help illuminate this extraordinary composition. Tickets for this performance are available here.



Marta Gardoli?ska was born in 1988 in Warsaw, Poland and currently holds the post of Leverhulme Young Conductor in Association at the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. In October 2018, she stood in at the last minute to make her acclaimed subscription debut with the BSO and will lead the orchestra in a variety of concerts and educational activities over the coming seasons.



Other professional engagements have led her to work with ensembles including the ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien, Symphony Orchestra of Teatro Lirico Giuseppe Verdi in Trieste, Tonkunstler Orchester, Symphony Orchestra of Poznan Opera, and the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia.



The experience of singing in her school choir and her fascinated with the colors of symphonic music led her to study conducting at the Frederic Chopin Music University of Warsaw, the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna, and in many master classes and workshops with artists such as Bernard Haitink, Peter Eötvös, Bertrand de Billy, György Kurtág, and Marin Alsop.



In 2015, she was named Principal Conductor of the Akademischer Orchesterverein Wien and during the 2017/18 season, she held the position of Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of TU-Orchester Wien.



Along with her work as a symphonic conductor, she is also active in the field of opera. Since 2017, she has regularly worked as assistant conductor to Tadeusz Koz?owski, rediscovering forgotten operatic masterpieces of Polish composers such as Legenda Ba?tyku by Felix Nowowiejski and Manru by Ignacy Jan Paderewski. Between 2013 and 2015, she served as the second conductor for the Johann-Strauss-Operette Wien, learning the purest style of the Viennese musical tradition.



Among her many accolades, she has received an Honorable Mention and the Special Orchestra Prize at the Witold Lutos?awski Conducting Competition in Bia?ystok, Poland (2016), Third Prize and the Special Orchestra Prize at the Felix Mendelssohn International Conducting Competition in Thessaloniki, Greece (2016), and she has been one of eight semi-finalists in the First International Hong Kong Conducting Competition in 2018. In 2016, Marta was awarded the title "Outstanding Pole in Austria" for her efforts in popularizing Polish culture and music outside of her country. She was also named Associate Fellow for the seasons 2017-2019 by the Taki Concordia Conducting Fellowship established by Marin Alsop.



Before deciding to become a musician, she spent several years professionally training in acrobatics, swimming, and middle-distance running, while at the same time studying flute and piano.



September 28 & October 12, 2019

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Toyota Symphonies for Youth



Copland's America

By hearing examples of Aaron Copland's most popular music, some of it featuring dancers, you will learn about Copland's extraordinary musical vision and how it became a quintessential symbol of America. Tickets for this performance are available here.



Enluis Montes Olivar was born in 1996, in the city of Guanare (Portuguesa), Venezuela. He began his music studies at the age of eight on the recorder with Norwis Pérez and trumpet with Carlos Mínguez, continuing his training on this instrument with Rafael Zambrano, all of them teaching in Guanare.



Enluis comes from the new generation of young conductors of El Sistema. He took part in international seminars held in the city of Acarigua-Araure on nine occasions from 2008 to 2016, led by instructors from the New England Conservatory and other music schools from the United States, Canada, Italy, and Venezuela. In 2011, he took part in the trumpet seminar led by Max Sommerhalder in Guanare and was a founding member of his Brass Ensemble of the Plains (Ensemble de Metales de los Llanos).



He was also part of the trumpet section of the Guanare Youth Symphony Orchestra. He entered the Youth Symphony Orchestra of the Plains and the Brass Ensemble of the Plains, under the tutelage of Raquel Castillo de Zambrano, Roberto Zambrano, and Henry Zambrano. He auditioned and joined the National Children's Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela in 2010, when it was directed by Gustavo Dudamel and Simon Rattle.



Montes made his podium debut in 2007 at the age of 11, leading the Guanare Youth and Children's Symphonic Orchestra and Choir. He later began formal studies in orchestral conducting with Teresa Hernández. José Antonio Abreu likewise assumed an important role in his training, making him part of the academic training program for young musicians, teachers, and conductors in El Sistema. Enluis also attended orchestral conducting workshops with Gustavo Dudamel, Dick van Gasteren, Eduardo Marturet, Diego Matheuz, Jhon Farrer, Leonardo Panigada, Tarcisio Barreto, Leif Bjaland, Mark Churchill, Luis Mauricio Carneiro, and David Cubek.



In November 2012, he captivated audiences and critics when he conducted the Cantata Criolla by Antonio Estévez at the Simón Bolívar Hall of the Center for Social Action for Music, leading some 250 members of Youth Symphonic Orchestra and Choir of the Plains, as part of the inaugural Festival of Young Conductors of Venezuela, a triumph which led to the concert being repeated at the request of José Antonio Abreu as Olivar's showcase for Gustavo Dudamel.



In October-November 2015, Enluis had the honor of conducting the Aragua Symphony Orchestra at the Maracay Opera Theater for the revival of Moliere's Tartuffe, staged by Reynaldo Hidalgo. That December, he led the official reopening concert of all the El Sistema orchestras in the state of Aragua at the same venue, leading some 350 musicians. In May 2016, he became the first orchestra conductor in the world to include Venezuelan sign language at a performance of a Mozart mass, fostering the inclusion of the hearing-impaired and special-needs communities, a project that featured the Franco Medina Youth Symphony Orchestra and the White Hands Choir of the Special Education Program based in Barquisimeto.



In a magnificent tribute to the late José Antonio Abreu, on April 7, 2018, Montes led the largest orchestra and choir in the world, totaling 10,771 musicians, who performed a concert of varied repertoire at Caracas' Polyhedron Arena.



Enluis Montes Olivar made his first international tour in November-December 2018, traveling to Japan, where he led a concert at the Tokyo Metropolitan Arts space that marked the first joint performance of the various branches of El Sistema Japan, along with the White Hands Choir of Tokyo, and the Ensamble Lara Somos from Venezuela.



Enluis was awarded the Honor of Merit in 2012 and 2013 by the Municipal Council of the city of Guanare and the Order of Juan Fernández de León by the Mayoralty of Guanare. In recognition of his social and artistic work within the El Sistema Youth and Children's Orchestras and Choirs in the state of Lara, he received the Order of Merit AFIVEL in June 2014 from Barquisimeto's Ítalo Venezolano social center; the emblem of the Bolivarian Army, presented by its general commander, Alexis Asención López Ramírez during the concert marking its 193th anniversary that same month; and was decorated with the General Order of the Juan Jacinto Lara Division in May 2015, presented by the governor of the state, as well as being awarded the Order of the City of Barquisimeto pin by the municipal executive office.



Montes was Musical Director of the Franco Medina Youth Symphony Orchestra between 2014 and early 2017, as well as the Lara's Children's Symphony Orchestra in 2015. Enluis was also Assistant Director of Lara's Youth Symphony between 2016 and 2017 and was concurrently Chair of Orchestral Conducting at Barquisimeto's Vicente Emilio Sojo Conservatory of Music.



He is currently Deputy Musical Director of the Orchestral and Choral Management Department of the Simón Bolívar Musical Foundation, where he serves as guest conductor for the various professional and regional orchestras of Greater Caracas. He is a student at El Sistema's Inocente Carreño Itinerant Conservatory, under the tutelage of Dick van Gasteren.

Anna Rakitina (Russia), who will be conducting:



January 25 & February 1, 2020

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Toyota Symphonies for Youth

Peter and the Wolf

Young or old, audiences love Prokofiev's delightful adventure in music, which helps children identify different instruments of the orchestra while its story about Peter and his animal friends captivates their imaginations. Tickets for this performance are available here.



The young Russian conductor Anna Rakitina has been appointed assistant conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, led by its Music Director Andris Nelsons, for a two-year term beginning with the 2019/20 season, and will thus become only the second woman assistant conductor in the Boston Symphony's history.



In addition to her upcoming responsibilities in Boston, Anna Rakitina is a newly named 2019/20 Dudamel Fellow with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Under the supervision of the orchestra's Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, she will conduct Los Angeles Philharmonic's youth concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall and develop her craft through involvement in the LA Phil's orchestral, education, and community programs such as Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA).



Second-prize winner of the 2018 Malko competition in Copenhagen, third-prize winner of the 2017 Deutscher Dirigentenpreis in Cologne, and third-prize winner of the 2015 TCO International Conducting Competition in Taipei, Anna Rakitina has already conducted such orchestras as the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Danish National Symphony Orchestra, WDR Sinfonieorchester, Gürzenich-Orchester Köln, Frankfurter Opern- und Museumsorchester, Symphoniker Hamburg, Orchestra di Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Lucerne Festival Strings, Lucerne Festival Academy orchestra, National Philharmonic Orchestra of Russia, Bucharest George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, Taipei Symphony Orchestra, and National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra.



In the 2019/20 season, Anna Rakitina will make her debut with the Orchestre National d'Île de France, the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra in Sweden, the Sinfonieorchester Biel Solothurn in Switzerland, and the Jenaer Philharmonie in Germany, amongst others.



Anna was born in Moscow and has degrees from the Moscow Conservatory in both musicology (she has written a PhD thesis about Rachmaninoff) and conducting, with a graduate diploma in conducting from the Hochschule Hamburg, which she earned in 2018. She participated in a 2016 master class with Alan Gilbert in Lucerne and a 2017 master class with Bernard Haitink. Further positive impact came from Gennady Rozhdestvensky, Vladimir Jurowski, and Johannes Schlaefli. During her studies, Anna conducted staged performances of Eugene Onegin and Iolanta by Tchaikovsky, Aleko by Rachmaninoff, The Rape of Lucretia by Britten, and others.



Together with conductor Sergei Akimov, Anna Rakitina founded the Moscow-based Affrettando Chamber Orchestra, an ensemble that is much talked about in Russia because of its high artistic level and well-thought-out programs.

Subscriptions for the Los Angeles Philharmonic's 2019/20 season at Walt Disney Concert Hall are currently available. To purchase, please visit laphil.com or the Walt Disney Concert Hall Box Office. For more information, please call 323 850 2000.







