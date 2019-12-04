The Growlers Announce Three All Ages Shows At City National Grove Of Anaheim

The Growlers will make their City National Grove of Anaheim debut on March 25, 26 and 27, 2020. The intimate three show run will mark the band's first appearance in Orange County in nearly two years. The concerts at the historic and recently refurbished 1700 capacity venue (past performers include Bob Dylan, Prince) will be all ages performances and presented by 88.5 FM.

The Growlers recently concluded their annual Beach Goth Halloween which consisted of three sold out shows at LA's historic Hollywood Palladium where the band performed unique and "no repeats" sets each night playing nearly 80-career-spanning songs over the course of the triumphant hometown stand. Their final show of 2019 is already sold out; Snow Ball 4 at The Wiltern, Los Angeles (December 20).

The Growlers' new album, Natural Affair, is out now on Beach Goth Records and Tapes. The Natural Affair 2020 World Tour starts in Australia this January, travels to Europe in February and hits the west coast in March where it will play 13 headline shows including regional dates in San Francisco and San Diego plus The City National Grove of Anaheim run which will be the final shows of the spring tour leg.

Tickets for all three Anaheim shows go on sale this Friday, December 6, 10AM PST.





