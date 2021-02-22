The Groundlings Theatre Presents SISTER GROUNDLING: ONLINE IMPROV SHOW

In celebration of Women's History Month, The Groundlings Theatre will feature improv from the ladies of the Main Company throughout the month of March with "Sister Groundling: Online Improv Show". Be sure to grab a beverage and stay on after the show to join the cast for some "Cocktails and Questions."

"Sister Groundling" will be directed by alumni Deanna Oliver (Casper) with cast including Main Company members Lauren Burns (This Is Us), Samantha DeSurra (Yeoja), Allison Dunbar (Yellowstone), Patty Guggenheim (Florida Girls), Lyric Lewis (A.P. Bio), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Emily Pendergast (Veep), Jessica Pohly (S.W.A.T.), Ariane Price (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Annie Sertich (Silicon Valley), and Lisa Schurga (Dead to Me).

WHEN:

Saturday, March 6

7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. PST

Saturday, March 13

7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. PST

Saturday, March 20

7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. PST

Saturday, March 27

7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. PST

WHERE: The shows will take place via Zoom. Tickets are $12.00.

For more information visit:

https://www.groundlings.com/shows/sister-groundling