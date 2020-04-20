The Groundlings Theatre 45th Anniversary Show Available On-Demand For Limited Time

While The Groundlings Theatre is currently closed to performances amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has been working diligently to provide digital programming and entertainment to people quarantined at home, first with the launch of The Groundlings Podcast Network, followed by improv and sketch classes online with The Groundlings School. Now, The Groundlings will be offering fans the opportunity to watch performances of Groundlings alumni from the comfort of their homes.

Last October, The Groundlings celebrated their 45th anniversary with special performances of iconic sketches from unforgettable characters that originated at the theatre. Fans will have the opportunity to watch these hilarious sketches by cast members from 2000-present, on Vimeo On Demand for only $5.00 for a 24-hour rental period. The video will be available to rent from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24 until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 26. All proceeds will help support The Groundlings Theatre & School, which is a non-profit organization.

Main Company members and alumni featured in the video will include Carrie Aizley (Campus Ladies, For Your Consideration), Jordan Black (Last Man Standing, Saturday Night Live), Laurel Coppock(Modern Family, The Office), Jim Cashman (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Grey's Anatomy), Stephanie Courtney (Progressive Insurance's Flo), Allison Dunbar (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Quick Draw),Nat Faxon (The Way Way Back, The Descendants), Will Forte (Last Man on Earth, Lego Movie),Andrew Friedman (Better Call Saul, Glow), Cheryl Hines (A Bad Mom's Christmas, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Roy Jenkins (Modern Family, The Heartbreak Kid), Kevin Kirkpatrick (Mike Tyson Mysteries, Nobodies), Steve Little (Mike Tyson Mysteries, Adventure Time), Jill Matson-Sachoff(Nobodies, The Unicorn), Michael Naughton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Kirby Buckets),Charlotte Newhouse (Idiotsitter, I'm Sorry), Brian Palermo (Major Crimes, The Social Network), Jim Rash (Community, The Descendants), Mitch Silpa (Bridesmaids, The Happytime Murders), andChristen Sussin (The League, Campus Ladies).

Notable performances will include "Spelling Bee" with Will Forte, Cheryl Hines and Jim Rash, "Name Game" with Jim Rash, Nat Faxon, Stephanie Courtney, Mitch Silpa and more, and "Mad Pride" with Jordan Black and Mitch Silpa, to name a few.

For more information and to pre-order the video rental, visithttps://vimeo.com/ondemand/groundlings45th.





