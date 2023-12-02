The Elite Theatre Company to Hold The Conservatory Training Program in 2024

This six-month program is FREE to the community and runs on Sunday evenings from January to June of 2024.

By: Dec. 02, 2023

The Elite Theatre Company to Hold The Conservatory Training Program in 2024

The Elite Theatre Company is proud to announce the second running of a training program for young people 16 to 25 years of age.  This six-month program is FREE to the community and runs on Sunday evenings from January to June of 2024.  The Conservatory is generously supported by a grant from Ventura County Behavioral Health.

Theater is an important part of community health and well-being.  Students of The Conservatory will learn a variety of theater roles and material ranging from stage craft and technical theatre to scene study and acting.  The program will culminate in a presentation night of the students' work and opportunity for them to work on a summer production.  

Conservatory participants will be offered opportunities to work-hands on during theatrical productions to gain real life experience. 

The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035.  Registration is limited.  Interested students/parents should contact Angela DeCicco  adeciccowhisper@yahoo.com  

Information at www.theelite.org.

The Elite Theatre Company has been entertaining, educating, and enriching audiences since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard's Historic Heritage Square, the theatre company moved to its present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman's Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that elevated The Elite's ability to produce the highest-quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.  

