The Elite Theatre Company To Present THE TRIAL OF MOTHER JONES This Winter

The Elite Theatre Company will present The Trial of Mother Jones – a new play by Roger Holzberg, directed by Angela DeCicco. The production runs for five weekends on The Elite’s Main Stage beginning January 19, 2024. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm, with a special Thursday performance on February 8th at 8pm.

It's 1914, and The Colorado Coalfield War, the bloodiest labor dispute in U.S. history, is raging. A 77-year-old Irish hellraiser, "Mother" Mary Harris Jones issues a call to arms, summoning 500,000 union miners to rise up and fight against the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company. A few nights later she's ambushed in a union meeting hall by Clarence Darrow, John Mitchell (U.M.W. President), and John D. Rockefeller Jr., in a desperate attempt to stop her. The Trial of Mother Jones is inspired by real events. As the first female organizer for the United Mine Workers she battled for the rights of American workers until shortly before her death at the age of 93.

The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035. Adult admission is $24.00 with discounts for Seniors, Students, Military and Union Members at $20.00. Groups of 5 or more are at $15.00 each.

Information and tickets at www.theelite.org.

The Elite Theatre Company has been entertaining, educating, and enriching its audience since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard’s Historic Heritage Square, the theater company moved to its present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman’s Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that elevated The Elite’s ability to produce the highest quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.





