Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Echo Theater Company Presents LABFest 2021

LABFest 2021 will be presented Jan 16 and 17.

Jan. 7, 2021  
The Echo Theater Company Presents LABFest 2021

The Echo Theater Company will present LABFest 2021, a virtual reading festival of three new plays by Brian Otaño, Roger Q. Mason and Christopher Sullivan that were developed in the company's 2020 Playwright's LAB.

WHEN:

Jan. 16 and Jan. 17:

• Saturday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET: Tara by Brian Otaño; directed by Hannah Wolf; featuring Dana Berger, Leandro Cano, Eileen Galindo, Brian Henderson and Gloria Ines
When 30-year-old Ricky Ramos is named as the first victim of a teacher under investigation for sexual abuse, Ricky's skewed perspective of the relationship is turned upside down and his family is forced to contend with their complicity.

• Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET: CALIFORNIA STORY: A Faustian Preter-Capitalist Scream by Roger Q. Mason, directed by Michael Alvarez
Based on the true story of Afro-Mexican politician and landowner Pío Pico, who attempted to carve a place for himself in 1830s-1860s California during the era of Manifest Destiny, Mason infuses elements of traditional theater, magical realism and physical theater to explore the racial, personal and familial price one pays when buying into majority culture's privilege at the expense of their own integrity.

• Sunday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET: SK8ER BOIZ by Christopher Sullivan; directed by Shaina Rosenthal; featuring Steve Boyer, Eric Neil Gutierrez, Alex Herrald, Anisha Jagannathan and Seth Kirschner
In this darkly comedic play, two teens are forced to hide their romantic relationship amidst the homophobic world of professional skateboarding as they navigate their fluid sexual identities into their adult lives.

ADMISSION:

FREE

HOW:

Get the Zoom links at www.EchoTheaterCompany.com



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • First Stage And Betty Brinn Children's Museum Announce New Collaboration STORY DRAMA: LEARNING LETTERS
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
  • Alex Brightman's Virtual Concert with Seth Rudetsky Now Available On Demand on BroadwayWorld Events