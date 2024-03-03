The Ebell of Los Angeles to Commemorates Women's History Month With Event Series

The Ebell of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring women and building community through arts, culture and education will celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of women throughout history all through the month of March with a curated offering of five events. The programming includes: She's History with Amy Simon: a one-woman play honoring women's history, six free school performances of The Everywhere of Her (plus two additional free community performances at the Julian Dixon Library in Culver City), an author talk hosted by Writers Bloc with journalist Michele Norris, A Woman's Place juried art show and reception, a lunch discussion on women's heart health with Dr. Noel Bairey Merz and the inaugural free public symposium of The Ebell Institute for the Study of Women's History in Los Angeles. The Ebell's historical building on Wilshire Boulevard will also be illuminated in purple, the designated color of the nationally-recognized Women's History Month celebrations– for the first time in its history.

“Every month is Women's History Month at The Ebell of LA as our focus yearound is to celebrate and support women and help amplify their voices,” said Laurie Schechter, President of the Board of Directors of The Ebell of LA. “But for the officially designated national Women's History Month, you can count on The Ebell as the place where Angelenos will gather to learn about and celebrate women and their many accomplishments. There will be free musical and educational offerings for local children, entertaining performances, insightful discussions and an art exhibit that reflects on how women inspire and connect to the world. In addition, we are commemorating this national observance, and its very relevant meaning to The Ebell, with a special visual display for the community; the building will be glowing in purple all month long to honor the substantial contributions women have made and continue to make today.”

The Ebell's Women's History event lineup includes:

She's History with Amy Simon: A one-woman play honoring women's history

Monday, March 4, 2024 at 7:30 pm

3rd Floor Fine Arts Auditorium

Tickets: $15 ($10 for members of The Ebell of LA)

Tickets and more information: https://ebellofla.org/event/shes-history-with-amy-simon-2/

SHE'S HISTORY!, is a one-woman show featuring the stories of significant women based on their own letters, publications and diaries. Alarmed when her ten-year-old daughter plans to do her women's history report on pop stars, a mom gets inspiration and strength from the unknown, unheralded and forgotten women in history who overcame obstacles and fought for justice. Going back and forth from the past to the present, playwright, actress and “cultural HERstorian,” Amy Simon poignantly finds the funny as she tackles multiple roles in her entertaining and educational program.

The Everywhere of Her (Free School and Community Programs)

Six school performances from March 5 - 21, 2024 at 10:00 am

Historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre

*Plus two additional community performances at Culver City Julian Dixon Library on March 23, at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

Tickets: FREE

More information: https://ebellofla.org/event/the-everywhere-of-her-2024/

The Everywhere of Her is an imaginative and musical celebration of three remarkable women (Charlotta Bass, owner and publisher of the California Eagle, Katherine Sui Fun Cheung, first Chinese licensed female pilot, and Dolores del Rio, Mexican star of American/Mexican cinema) who each shaped Los Angeles. After meeting for the first time at an event celebrating Amelia Earhart, they discover that they have far more in common than they would have thought. Though history books may try to erase their astonishing accomplishments, individually and together they will change the world.

The Ebell of LA is proud to offer these performances, educational resource materials and lessons plans and art making activities immediately following the performances in the Wilshire Ebell Theatre free of charge. This program has been made possible thanks to generous support from the California Arts Council, Artistic Scholarship Fund For Inner City Youth, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts & Culture, Pasadena Showcase House for The Arts, The Rosenthal Family Foundation, and The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation.

Two additional free showings will be open to the public on March 23 at the Culver City Julian Dixon Library. These performances are made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Writers Bloc Author Talk | Michele Norris: Our Hidden Conversations

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Ebell Lounge

Tickets: $25 (General Admission Only); $53 (General Admission + Book)

More information: https://ebellofla.org/event/writers-bloc-with-michele-norris/

In her new book, Our Hidden Conversations, journalist (Washington Post, NPR) Michele Norris offers her insight into the deeply complex relationship that people have about race in America. Now used in schools, businesses, courtrooms, and prisons, the Race Card Project is a tool that cuts to the heart of the matter, and its results are often surprising, moving, and sometimes uncomfortable. It's profoundly revealing and beautifully illustrated by artist Kadir Nelson. The conversation will be moderated by Emmy-winning writer, producer, actor and founder of Hillman Grad, a media company created to empower and provide industry access to underrepresented artists and amplify the stories of diverse, historically marginalized communities across all industries, Lena Waithe.

Juried Art Show: A Woman's Place

Opening Reception on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 6:00 pm

Following the opening reception, viewing will be available through April 30 by appointment only, or during other Ebell events

Ebell Art Salon

Tickets: FREE, RSVP appreciated; all artwork in the exhibition will be available for sale

Tickets and more information: https://ebellofla.org/event/a-womans-place-reception-03-21-24/

The Ebell received nearly 900 works from 338 artists who submitted their visual interpretations of the theme, “A Woman's Place.” The esteemed panel of jurors, including Shana Nys Dambrot (Arts Editor for the L.A. Weekly), Taylor Bythewood-Porter (independent curator and writer and former Assistant Curator at CAAM), and Amy Scott (Executive Vice President of Research and Interpretation and the Marilyn B. and Calvin B. Gross Curator of Visual Arts at The Autry Museum), selected 46 total pieces to exhibit at The Ebell of Los Angeles that interpreted a vision for where women belong and how they take up space. Members of the public are invited to view the works on display at the free opening reception which will include small bites and a cash bar. Please note, following the opening reception, exhibit viewing will be available through April 30 by appointment, or during other public Ebell events.

Women's Heart Health with Dr. Noel Bairey Merz (part of The Ebell's Lunch Speaker Series)

Friday, March 22, 2024

11:30 am (Opens); 12:00 pm (Lunch); 12:45 pm (program begins)

Ebell Lounge

Tickets: $60 ($45 for members of The Ebell of LA) includes lunch

Tickets, bios and more information: https://ebellofla.org/event/dr-noel-bairey-merz-luncheon-03-22-24/

Cardiologist Dr. Noel Bairey Merz is a leader in research on women's cardiovascular health and the Director of the Barbara Streisand Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai. She is dedicated to closing the 50-year knowledge gap between what we know about heart disease for women compared to men. Her TED Talk on this subject has garnered almost one million views. Join The Ebell for an informative presentation from this dynamic expert on the single biggest health threat faced by women and solutions for prevention and treatment.

The Ebell Institute for the Study of Women's History in L.A. 2024 Symposium

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 10:00 am - 4:15 pm

Art Salon/Lounge at The Ebell of LA

Tickets: FREE; Free boxed lunch for the first 100 registered attendees (PRICING FOR LUNCH)

More information: https://ebellofla.org/event/ebell-institute-womens-history-symposium-03-27-24/

The Ebell Women's History Symposium aims to enrich public awareness of the historical Los Angeles women who have played pivotal roles in shaping our city culturally, politically, socially and beyond. Join The Ebell to learn about and contribute to the study of women's history in Los Angeles as we explore the voices of contemporary female scholars and artists whose contributions have too often been excluded or neglected. The symposium will consist of an opening keynote conversation with writer and novelist, Lisa See, followed by three academic panels. This inaugural event serves as the official kickoff for The Ebell Institute for the Study of Women's History in LA (TEI), which seeks to spotlight the untold stories of remarkable female heroes in Los Angeles whose contributions have been omitted from history books and ignored public spheres. The institute aims to develop public knowledge of both historical Los Angeles women who built the city as we know it today, as well as modern scholars and artists who are trailblazing in their respective fields.

About The Ebell of Los Angeles

The Ebell of Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization founded in 1894 by women for women. It is focused on providing a vibrant and inclusive arts and culture hub that fosters the educational, cultural and social growth of women. At The Ebell, women convene to learn, create, collaborate, innovate and champion one another to transform the lives of women. The organization's philanthropic efforts include the RCA endowment which awards annual grants totaling more than $100,000 per year to various nonprofits that assist women and children in need, and the 104-year-old Ebell/Flint Scholarship that has awarded more than 5,000 scholarships to local college and university students. The group's historic campus located in the Hancock Park/Windsor Square area is an iconic landmark listed on the US National Register of Historic Places.

About The Ebell's Historic Campus

The historic Ebell structure and theatre were built in 1927 and designed by renowned architect Sumner Hunt. The campus originally served as a central hub for learning and arts lectures in support of the education of women. The Art Salon was one of the first art galleries in Los Angeles to showcase the work of female artists. With three levels and over 80,000 square feet, the renaissance-inspired building is a noted architectural treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a designated Los Angeles Cultural Monument. The building includes a grand dining room, art salon, courtyard garden, 1,238 seat Broadway-style theater and dozens of smaller rooms filled with historical artifacts and original design details.