The Crossover Series To Livestream Workshop Performance Of DREAMING OF SEXUAL HEALING, SORT OF

On Sunday, May 31st, 2020, Owl & Pussycat Theatre Co. and Eastern Bridge Theatre Troupe present the first ever Virtual Edition of The Crossover Series with a free workshop performance of a new play written specifically for the live-streaming platform, DREAMING OF SEXUAL HEALING, SORT OF by Theo Salter, directed by Anna Rak, featuring performances by Adam Dorsey, Ashley Ford, Christine Lane, Sean Dillingham & Spencer Irwin - streamed Live on Facebook.

DREAMING OF SEXUAL HEALING, SORT OF is a hybrid virtual theatre performance exploring love, therapy, dreaming and our search for connection in the midst of a pandemic. Written by Theo Salter specifically for the Zoom platform, this fast-paced, zany comedy follows Dr. Stephanie Elba (Ashley Ford) who is struggling to hold it together for her patient's online therapy sessions. When her impulsive patient Else (Christine Lane) requests a "group therapy session" Dr. Elba is pushed to her limits.

Owl & Pussycat Theatre Co. in collaboration with Eastern Bridge Theatre Troupe launched The Crossover Series - a workshop/reading series dedicated to supporting artists and new works for stage & screen - this past spring in Los Angeles, just prior to the COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place Order. In response to the current pandemic, which has left countless artists out of work and in-person performances cancelled internationally, they decided to bring the work online. The Crossover Series: Virtual Edition is an opportunity for artists to experiment, grow, innovate and entertain audiences, as they explore the New Medium some are now calling "virtual theatre."

Actress and Artistic Director of Owl & Pussycat Theatre Co, Ashley Ford notes, "One of the exciting parts of performing virtually is that, in addition to that fact that we are able to reach a larger, world-wide audience, we are no longer restricted by casting. Joining us will be actors from Vancouver, Canada (Spencer Irwin), Los Angeles (Myself, along with Christine Lane & Adam Dorsey) and Arizona (a fantastic guest appearance by comedian/improvisor, Sean Dillingham)."

Anna Rak, Artistic Director of Eastern Bridge Theatre Troupe, adds "We are delighted to invite audiences to join us this Sunday, May 31st for the first of many virtual editions of The Crossover Series, exploring themes people are currently dealing with during this difficult time. In response to the ban on public gatherings, we plan to continue providing audiences with culturally relevant theatre online monthly for the duration of the pandemic."

Eastern Bridge Theatre Troupe was formed to build a bridge for foreign artists within and outside of the United States to express their often unheard stories. To learn more visit: https://www.facebook.com/EasternBridgeTheatre/

Owl & Pussycat Theatre Company develops provocative theatre that is both playful & serious, entertaining & thought provoking. To learn more visit: www.optheatreco.com

