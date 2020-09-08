The Colburn School & Royal Conservatory Of Music Present Live Online Conversation With Conductor James Conlon and More

The event will be hosted on the Colburn School's YouTube and Facebook accounts, and livestreamed on The Royal Conservatory's website.

The renowned conductor James Conlon; Robert Elias, Director of the Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices at the Colburn School; and Simon Wynberg, Artistic Director of the Royal Conservatory of Music's ARC Ensemble, are all committed to the exploration and recovery of the music that was marginalized and forgotten in the wake of National Socialism and World War II. The ARC Ensemble's recent release of the first-ever recording devoted to the extraordinary chamber music of the Czech / American composer Walter Kaufmann (1907 - 1984) opens the door to a discussion of the twentieth century's lost repertoire and the journey to its reclamation. This live event will include performances by the Grammy-nominated ARC Ensemble and students of the Colburn School.

The event will be hosted on the Colburn School's YouTube and Facebook accounts, and livestreamed on The Royal Conservatory's website. Following the discussion, attendees can participate in a live Q&A session via YouTube's chat feature.

Sel Kardan, President and CEO of The Colburn School

"As a training ground for the next generation of great classical musicians, the Colburn School is committed to bringing to light the works of a generation of composers whose careers and lives were destroyed by the Third Reich. We are deeply grateful to James Conlon and Bob Elias for their passionate dedication to this important repertoire and their commitment to our students, who will carry the legacy of these composers forward to future generations of performers and audiences."

Dr. Peter Simon, President and CEO of The Royal Conservatory

"The ARC Ensemble is amongst Canada's most distinguished cultural ambassadors and, under the direction of Artistic Director Simon Wynberg, is dedicated to the research, recovery and performance of works that were suppressed and marginalized under the 20th century's repressive regimes. Comprised of senior faculty of The Glenn Gould School, The Royal Conservatory's internationally recognized center for professional training in music performance, we are immensely proud of ARC Ensemble's efforts in adding a growing number of hitherto unknown repertoire back to the list of 20th century masterworks and to be able to deepen our understanding of these works with the Colburn School is an exciting collaboration."

The Colburn School comprises four academic units united by a single philosophy: that all who desire to study music and dance should have access to top-level instruction.

Units of the School are:

· The diploma- and degree-granting Conservatory of Music, a preeminent training ground for professional musicians

· The Music Academy, a pre-college program preparing musicians to study at top conservatories

· The Trudl Zipper Dance Institute, a comprehensive dance program including the elite pre-professional Dance Academy

· The Community School of Performing Arts, offering a graded curriculum of private lessons and group instruction in music performance, appreciation, and theory for everyone, from the youngest children to adults

Together, these units provide performing arts instruction to more than 2,000 students from around the world, with a renowned artist faculty who serve as invaluable mentors guiding the students' artistic development.

The Royal Conservatory of Music is one of the largest and most respected music education institutions in the world. For more than 130 years, The Royal Conservatory has translated the latest thinking about creativity into inspiring programs benefiting millions of individuals around the world. Our mission - to develop human potential - is based on the conviction that the arts are humanity's greatest means to achieve personal growth and social cohesion. The Royal Conservatory is also home to The Glenn Gould School, a leading post-secondary music school dedicated exclusively to performance training.

The Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices, inspired by LA Opera's groundbreaking Recovered Voices project, is a unique Colburn resource that encourages greater awareness and more frequent performances of music by composers whose careers and lives were disrupted-or worse-during the years of the Nazi regime in Europe.

Grammy Award-nominated ARC Ensemble (Artists of The Royal Conservatory) is among Canada's most distinguished cultural ambassadors. Under the direction of Artistic Director Simon Wynberg, the ensemble has built an international reputation for its recovery of music lost or marginalized in the wake of anti-Semitism and political suppression. Comprising the senior faculty of The Royal Conservatory's Glenn Gould School, with special guests drawn from the organization's most accomplished students and alumni, the ARC Ensemble's core group consists of piano, string quartet and clarinet with additional forces as repertoire demands. James Conlon, Music Director of the Los Angeles Opera and a pioneer in the recovery of lost twentieth century repertoire, is the ARC Ensemble's Honorary Chairman.

