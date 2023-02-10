Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Featuring Samara Joy Rescheduled at The Soraya

Ms. Joy won her first two GRAMMY® Awards, Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY® Awards on February 5, 2023. 

Feb. 10, 2023  
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra featuring Samara Joy scheduled for Saturday, February 11, has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7pm.

"Following one of the most incredible weeks of my life, I'm now under the weather. Although I'm going to be just fine in a week or so, based on doctor's orders, we are going to have to postpone my concert this Saturday at The Soraya - NEW DATE: MARCH 26th. I am looking SO FORWARD to sharing the stage with the incomparable Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra at that time, and we can all celebrate together!"
- Samara Joy

All tickets purchased for the Feb 11 performance will now be valid for the new date on March 26 and no further action is needed unless a refund is requested. The same information applies to purchasers of the Discover Jazz Virtual Pass, and Jazz Pass holders, who will receive a link to the livestream on March 25, twenty-four hours before the new concert date.

While the concert is currently sold out, jazz fans eager to experience Ms. Joy's stunning vocals can still purchase a livestream pass to watch the pre-show content and full concert virtually, for just $19!




