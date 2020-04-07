The Carpenter Center to Present Online SHAKESPEARE ALOUD

The Carpenter Center will be continuing their free programming through Arts for Life with virtual group readings of the Bard's plays. Join them every Thursday at 1:00 PM PST for 90 minutes of Shakespeare. The group readings will be hosted by the Carpenter Center on the video conferencing app Zoom (download Zoom here). Community members are warmly invited to participate as readers or as audience members, no experience is necessary. Sign-up to receive an invitation link to the readings through the link below!

Join Shakespeare Aloud HERE!

Virtual Shakespeare Aloud

Thursdays at 1:00 PM PST

via Zoom

First Event: Thursday, April 9, 2020

Reading: Othello (Part 2)

View a copy of the Othello text





