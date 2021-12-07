The Broad Stage Presents Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro: OCH AND OY! Next Month

The Broad Stage in association with Southern California Public Radio presents Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming and NPR's Ari Shapiro in the Los Angeles premiere of Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM on the Main Stage. They are joined by musical director Henry Koperski. Och and Oy! Is presented in association with KPCC as part of its "Public Radio Palooza" series.



Alan Cumming (Cabaret, "The Good Wife") said, "My chum Ari Shapiro, he of NPR's All Things Considered and erstwhile crooner with Pink Martini, decided to collaborate on a show and the result was Och and Oy! A Considered Cabaret. It's a collection of songs and stories compiled from our seemingly very disparate lives and personalities, but in the course of the show we find out that we aren't so different after all.



Cumming continued, "I've got to know Ari over the last few years, both socially and when he interviewed me for a couple of events. The last time was an evening in D.C., and by the end of it I realized our chemistry and the unusual combo of us, as well as the fact that Ari has an amazing voice, would make for a really great cabaret show. And Kapow! We're doing it! What I love most is it's fresh and ever-changing."



Shapiro added, "When Alan first suggested that we create a show together, I didn't quite believe him. Then as we started to dig into this collaboration, I realized how much our professional lives actually complement each other. We're both storytellers who try to help audiences better understand themselves and the world around them. This show lets us explore those shared ideals on stage together, through stories and songs."



