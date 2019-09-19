The Broad Stage Announces POP - Free Community Events After Select Matinees

The Broad Stage announces POP, free, hour-long gatherings, highlighting local artists, bands, community groups and flavors, following select matinee performances. Part performance, part party, all play. Whether you stay after the show or come for the afternoon, pop over to The Broad Stage for some homespun creative fun on the plaza. The first POP event will be at 4pm on Saturday, October 26, following a performance of Gravity & Other Myths: Backbone.



"We wanted to extend the audience experience after a performance and invite our community to stop by to enjoy an afternoon mini festival on our plaza," says Ilaan Mazzini, Director of Education & Community Programs, "These POP events create a space for everyone to join together and delve deeper into The Broad Stage's programming and experience art in a direct and hands-on way."



The plaza environment for POP was designed by Santa Monica College student, Brianna Hernandez. She is a double major in Theatre and Architectural Interior Design and has created sets for several college theatre productions and short films. Brianna spent 10 weeks at The Broad Stage this summer as a Production Intern through support of the LA County Department of Art & Culture.



Each POP event will feature a community art project inspired by Haitian symbols, bringing fortune to our doors, with artists Julianna Ostravsky and Karl Jean-Guerly Petion. Attendees will have the opportunity to add to this art project throughout the season.



Admission is free; for information and a complete line-up please visit thebroadstage.org/plaza



Saturday, October 26 at 4:00pm: Home Is Where the Heart Is

Activities inspired by the performance of Gravity & Other Myths: Backbone and The Broad Stage seasonal theme: HOME. Snacks & Dessert available for purchase.



Get up close as the talented circus arts performers from Short Round Productions balance, contort and defy your imagination. They are part of an emerging contemporary circus company from the United States based in Los Angeles. Using engaging narratives and international-level talent, the performances feel simultaneously fresh and familiar.



The Spinecheckers will be on deck to assess your very own backbone. The Life Center Chiropractic team strives to create excellence in human performance and elevate consciousness in how we move, breathe, think, eat, rest, love and connect to others!



A champion of environmental sustainability and creativity using recycled materials, reDiscover Center brings their interactive "anti-gravity" wind tunnel for everyone to experience.



Saturday, November 9 at 12:00pm: Home Sweet Home

Activities inspired by the performance of Hawaiian 'Ohana and The Broad Stage seasonal theme: HOME. Snacks & Dessert available for purchase.



Try your hand at playing the ukulele. Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning musician, Daniel Howill teach you some basic chords and techniques to play a song from the show Hawaiian 'Ohana. Ukuleles will be provided while supplies last.



The dancers from Santa Monica College's Global Motion will perform a hula or two on the plaza. This student dance company focuses on cultural and contemporary movement from Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and the United States.



Meet Hawai`i's Daughters Guild of California at one of the information booths on the plaza. This organization serves to preserve and perpetuate the culture of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.



Create your own Hawaiian lei with real flower petals. Artist Heidi Kawamoto will share the tradition of making these wreaths in celebration of peace, love, honor and friendship.



Heal the Bay will have a booth sharing ways our diverse L.A. community can protect our coastline, revitalize our waterways and speak out for smart water policy.



Saturday, February 8 at 12:00pm: Minha Casa E Sua Casa

Activities inspired by the performance of Viver Brasil: Celebrating Samba and The Broad Stage seasonal theme: HOME. Snacks & Dessert available for purchase.



MôForró performs their triangle led, hip-swiveling dance music, which is deeply rooted in the traditional "pé de serra" style of forró.



Viver Brasil joins MôForró on the dance floor to dance with you and keep the energy high. Learn a samba and join in the procession across the plaza.



Take a "family" picture with the dancers at our photo booth.



Saturday, March 7 at 4:00pm: No Place Like Home

Activities inspired by the performance of HOME which is also The Broad Stage seasonal theme. Snacks & Dessert available for purchase.



Discover more about Los Angeles and the folks who call it HOME with Unheard LA's live, community-driven storytelling series. Watch the host, Bruce Lemons, of Unheard LA and local guests as they share true stories of life here in Southern California.



Experience the close-up magic of strolling magicians on the plaza dazzling you with card tricks, sleight of hand and other amazing parlor tricks.



reDiscover Center brings their 5-foot vertical wind tunnel for everyone to experience a tornado effect. Learn about all the amazing youth programs at reDiscover Center as stewards of environmental sustainability and creativity using recycled materials.



Learn how you and your family can provide a HOME for international students attending local colleges and universities. Hosting an international student allows you to build meaningful relationships, provide great hospitality, and experience a different culture all while receiving an extra income. HomestayMatch will be on sight to share how you can join their hosting network.



Saturday, March 14 at 12:00pm: Home Made

Activities inspired by the performance of Wicked Tickers and The Broad Stage seasonal theme: HOME. Snacks & Dessert available for purchase.



Kick up your heels and learn the traditional Ceihi folk dances from Ireland. Led by former River Dance artist, we will reel and jig to the Celtic sounds of the acoustic music ensemble Riamh.



Have fun baking fresh home-made cookies in a solar oven right on the plaza. Using just the warmth of the sun to do the cooking, Melinda Seller shares her uniquely designed Sunflair Solar Ovens. These cooking kits help families after earthquakes and communities in Africa, but are also perfect for a beach cookout or camping trip.



reDiscover Center is a nexus for environmental sustainability and creativity using recycled materials. Stop by reDiscover's booth and make your very own drum!



Adorn your face with a Celtic inspired designs at the face painting booth with artists Liza Vosbigian and Cola Smith to create traditional and original patterns that will make you feel part of the Celtic tribe.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You